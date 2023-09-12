DPS character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail’s DPS characters are among the most sought-after units in the game, as they stand out in almost any team composition. Each one has powerful skills at their disposal that can do massive damage to enemies. Given the variety of characters available in the category, players may need clarification about which unit to pick and use.

After considering their performance across Honkai Star Rail's end-game content as of September 2023, this article ranks the title’s DPS units in a tier list.

Disclaimer: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tier list for DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail as of September 2023

DPS character tier list (Image via Tiermaker/Sportskeeda)

All the DPS characters that are currently playable in Honkai Star Rail are ranked in the table above. However, it should be noted that Hybrid characters like Welt, Sampo, and Luka have been left out because their skills are designed to help teammates in combat.

There is no set order in which the characters have been arranged. For fair assessment, their effectiveness has been evaluated without any Eidolon, and depending on how they are used, players may experience varying outcomes.

SS+ tier

SS+-tier DPS characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier have powers that are almost flawless and are capable of defeating any enemy and boss in Honkai Star Rail.

The DPS characters that deserve to be in the SS+ tier are as follows:

Dan Heng ( Imbibitor Lunae)

Seele

Kafka

Blade

Among the characters listed above, Seele is a Quantum DPS who boasts high damage output on single targets. Meanwhile, Blade and Dan Heng (Imbibitor Lunae) follow the Path of Destruction and can do enormous AoE damage to targets. On the other hand, Kafka specializes in compositions that use DoTs to increase her passive damage.

Additionally, these characters can cause enormous damage with very little investment in terms of resources and gear.

S tier

Jing Yuan, one of the six charioteers of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier Honkai Star Rail characters require more investment and very specific team configurations to excel in battle. They should mainly be used as backup choices and are inferior to the SS+-tier units.

Here are the S-tier characters in the game:

Jing Yuan

Yanqing

Clara

For end-game teams, Yanqing and Jing Yuan both make excellent replacement DPS units. Yanqing, however, depends on a shielder to keep up his stacks of soulsteel sync. Jing Yuan has been power-cropped by Kafka, while Clara can only deal enormous damage with her counterattacks.

A tier

Serval, eldest daughter of the Landau family, and Himeko, navigator of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

The DPS units of the A-tier are not good enough to utilize in Honkai Star Rail's more challenging content. For them to be effective in battle, they require greater investment.

The following characters are relatively weak without any Eidolons:

Himeko

Dan Heng

Sushang

Serval

Hook

Arlan

Herta

Some end-game situations make Himeko, Serval, and Herta decent DPS units, as they can deal with multiple targets at once. Meanwhile, Dan Heng, Sushang, and Hook can deal enormous single-target damage with their ultimate.

These characters need teams with great stats to survive the battlefields.

B tier

Male Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

B-tier characters struggle to break through the armor of a target. While they might be able to do some damage, they need a lot of investments when it comes to resources and an excellent team.

The characters in this are as follows:

Physical Trailblazer

Qingque

As Qingque's luck revolves around her kit, she is a bit inconsistent with her Quantum damage. Physical Trailblazer, on the other hand, can target both solo opponents or a group. However, they would need Eidolon of a higher level to inflict decent damage.

This tier list should provide players with a general idea of the best DPS characters to use in challenging game levels like Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe.