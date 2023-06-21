Honkai Star Rail character Hook is introduced during the Jarillo-VI questline as the self-proclaimed leader of The Moles, an adventure squad. As a young adventurer from Boulder Town, she values freedom in her life, allowing her to seamlessly triumph over her hardships during battle. Hence, she is considered a strong 4-star character, capable of eliminating elite monsters and bosses in the game.

Hook acts as a Fire DPS character, possessing a strong Skill with two distinct charges. While the normal variant inflicts Fire DMG with a Burn effect on a single target, the enhanced version, on the other hand, deals extra damage to an opponent and enemies adjacent to them.

Moreover, her Ultimate, designed to enhance her attack, also executes a massive Fire DMG. Thus, Trailblazers can expect to pull off massive damage numbers using her movesets optimally. Additionally, she can be paired with any buffer in the game to push her potential into overdrive.

What are the best characters to use with Hook in Honkai Star Rail?

Although Hook is a phenomenal primary DPS without any Eidolons, her Burn and Fire DMG is amplified significantly with a few extra copies. That said, she has excellent damage output as long as you build her with a proper Relic Set and Light Cones.

Asta is arguably the best 4-star buffer to pair with Hook in Honkai Star Rail, as the latter will benefit from her Skill and Ultimate, which increase ATK and SPD, respectively. Additionally, she can boost the young captain’s Fire DMG by 18% after unlocking Ignite from her fourth ascension.

Likewise, Tingyun can increase an ally’s ATK and restore their energy. It will help Hook frequently nuke down bosses, as her Ultimate and Skill combos are essential to her damage output.

Lastly, Bronya, considered a meta-support, can increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of her entire team and provide an ally an extra turn. She can be used with any character in the game, and Hook is no exception. Bronya’s buff can drastically improve the young adventurer’s damage potential. Together, they can clear all the end-game content in Honkai Star Rail.

Despite treading on the Destruction Path, Hook will require a healer or shielder to survive on the battlefield, like any other DPS character in the game. Against bosses, you must dispatch Natasha by March 7th to keep her alive during the damage window. Meanwhile, Fire Trailblazer should suffice as a shielder in her mono-elemental team setup.

If you have Gepard or Bailu in your account, equip them in Hook’s team along with any two of the aforementioned buffers to clear every bit of content in Honkai Star Rail.

