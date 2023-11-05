Goddess of Victory NIKKE Tier List: All Characters ranked (November 2023)

The characters in Goddess of Victory Nikke are female humanoid soldiers, i.e., Nikkes, which players control as Commanders. They embark upon missions in the post-apocalyptic world, wielding firearms like submachine guns and rocket launchers.
You can upgrade Nikkes, equip them with gear, and increase their skill levels to make them more robust. Choosing from over 100 characters available to make a team of five is a confusing one. You must decide which one to build and who to pull from the available banners before making a roster.
This article groups all Nikkes from strong to weak in a tier list for November 2023, helping you decide the best picks.
Liter and Modernia stand atop the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for November 2023
You can find all Goddess of Victory Nikke female soldiers divided into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha tier lists, SS comprises characters who rule the current meta, and the C tier has those who can’t take a stand in battles.
SS tier
The Nikkes listed below are the cream of the crop, as they can conveniently take down any enemies the game throws at you. Don’t hesitate to upgrade them, ascend their level, and equip them with the best gear. Include these as much as possible while building a team.
- Liter
- Modernia
- Red Hoo
- Blanc
- Noir
- Scarlet
- Alice
- Maxwell
- Dorothy
- Snow White
- A2
- Privaty
- Anis: Sparkling Summer
- 2B
- Rapunzel
- Noise
- Naga
- Tia
S tier
These Nikkes are the second-best options for this mobile gacha title. If you can't pack up your team with SS-tier characters, they are the next-best option to turn the battle in your favor. It’s recommended to upgrade them periodically, which makes them as strong as SS-tier units.
- Innocent Days Snow White
- Centi
- Helm
- Drake
- Pepper
- Harran
- Dolla
- Volume
- Rupee
- Helm: Aquamarine
- Laplace
- Viper
- Anne: Miracle Fairy
- Poll
- Power
- Miranda
- Guilty
- Marciana
- Noah
- Guillotine
- Sugar
- Mary: Bay Goddess
- Biscuit
- Novel
- Mast
A-tier
While A-tier Nikkes are not your ideal choice, they can be helpful in most situations. However, upgrade them at every opportunity if you have most of these within reach. It’s better to use them for the mid and early stages of this third-person shooter title.
- Admi
- Nihilister
- N102
- Quency
- D
- Soda
- Jackal
- Milk
- Makima
- Yulha
- Soline
- Diesel
- Quiry
B tier
The B tier comprises powerful characters but not enough to destroy enemies. They are ideal choices only for early stages. Dispose of them sooner and opt to obtain Nikkes that rank at SS, S, and A tiers.
- Epinel
- Anis
- Yuni
- Sakura
- Folkwang
- Brid
- Cocoa
- Neon: Blue Ocean
- Frima
- Exia
- Vesti
- Aria
- Julia
- Mihara
- Isabel
- Neve
- Emma
- Nero
- Ludmilla
- Eunhwa
- Sin
- Maiden
C tier
It’s best not to include characters from this tier in your team, so don't invest your resources in them.
- Belorta
- Mary
- Rosanna
- Yan
- Rapi
- Rupee: Winter Shopper
- Rei
- Signal
- Neon
- Ether
- iDoll Ocean
- Product 23
- Crow
- Mica
- Delta
- Soldier FA
- iDoll Sun
- iDoll Flower
- Soldier EG
- Product 0B
- Product 12
- Soldier OW
Note that the Goddess of Victory tier list changes every time Shift Up updates the title. They introduce new Nikkes and buff or nerf existing ones, which causes the change in tiers of all characters.
Moreover, it’s advisable to use the characters you are familiar with and match your playstyle. However, don’t hesitate to upgrade if they fall under the B or C tiers.