Top 5 third-person shooter games for beginners

There is no dearth of third-person shooter games as they come in many formats, ranging from action-adventure titles to stealth-based offerings. There are those such as The Read Dead Redemption 2 and the Mafia series that have pretty complex and accurate gunplay and shooting mechanics. Yet, there are countless other action-adventure titles like the Tomb Raider series, which focus more on open-world exploration, mystery solving, and the overall development of the plot, with a fair amount of third-person shooter elements.

In this article, we’ll suggest you a few third-person shooter games that are perfect for beginners who are looking to dig their toes into the genre. The titles mentioned below offer a perfect balance of accessible gameplay, engaging storyline, and easy shooting mechanics.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

5 easiest third-person shooter games that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime

1) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Uncharted series consists of action-adventure games that every Indiana Jones fan would enjoy. The two titles mashed together in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection focus more on the plot and exploration, with a bit of third-person shooter elements mixed into the fray. These two titles are:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the final installment of the series that follows a treasure hunter on a globetrotting adventure. The title is known for its perfect blend of exploration, puzzle-solving, and third-person shooting. It gives a good introduction to beginners on cover-based shooting mechanics.

The Lost Legacy, on the other hand, is a standalone expansion of Uncharted, featuring stunning visuals and a compelling storyline. Both titles put together give a perfect introduction on third-person shooters to beginners.

2) Starwars: Battlefront Series

If you are new into the shooting genre, then Starwars: Battlefront games should be in your bucket list. These are standalone adventures that let you emulate the Star War events and forge out your own unique legacy within the universe.

These games offer a visually stunning experience and are usually available at an affordable price for most part of the year. One advantage for beginners is the presence of aim assist, which makes it easy to cruise along the early game phases of the Battlefront games.

3) Dead Space remake

Dead Space is a third-person horror adventure that has a cult like following. The decade old title had a faithful makeover this year. And, if you are looking for a unique third-person horror-survivor set in the vast emptiness of space, then you should definitely check out the Dead Space remake.

When it comes to the shooting mechanics in the Dead Space Remake, you have to take on a tactical approach. You have to precisely shoot off the limbs of your enemies. All of the weapons in the Dead Space Remake are futuristic and fun to work with. They can also be upgraded and made more powerful as you progress further into the storyline.

4) Watch Dogs series

If you are looking for an easy-going third-person shooter adventure with the auto aim-assist feature, then look no further than the Watch Dogs series. This is an action-adventure franchise developed by Ubisoft. The third-person shooting mechanics is even easier than the GTA series, and often handholds you so that you can complete the missions in one piece.

The storyline and character progression are not as deep as the GTA series. Despite the simplicity, you can have countless hours of fun mindlessly shooting enemies in the Watch Dogs games. The franchise has released three titles so far - Watch Dogs (2014), Watch Dogs 2 (2016), and Watch Dogs: Legion (2020).

5) GTA Series

The GTA games might have a lot of crime, violence, gang wars, and shooting, but the developer Rockstar Games has always kept them to the surface-level physics. This is precisely what made the GTA series so much fun. It was more about the gang violence, the hustle, the storyline, and the open-world exploration that made the GTA games legendary open-world titles.

Although, GTA 5 has some complex gun-handling mechanisms, overall, all the titles, be it GTA 4 or San Andreas, are perfect open-world crime adventures for beginners to explore.

Poll : 0 votes