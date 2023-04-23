"GTA 6 will be announced before May 17th": Fans believe Rockstar can officially reveal game prior to Take-Two investor call

Players have been waiting to learn more about GTA 6 (officially untitled), and now, that could almost be over. The next investor call of Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is scheduled for May 17, 2023, and Twitter user mnm345 believes the developers can officially announce the game before it takes place. Their tweets today suggest:

mnm345 @mnm345x I think There is actually a good chance that GTA 6 will be announced before May 17th I think There is actually a good chance that GTA 6 will be announced before May 17th https://t.co/6HXvYGRZ1X

Many other players and fans also share the same belief, posting on social media today.

GTA 6 fans keep hopes high as Rockstar stays silent

mnm345 @mnm345x The timing will be very good The timing will be very good

GTA 6 is a trending topic, and players and fans remain hopeful for the game to be officially announced soon. As seen in the above tweet, mnm345 believes there is a chance that it will finally happen this year.

While they didn’t give any reason behind the claim, one could assume a GTA 6 announcement will do well for Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive during their upcoming earnings investor call on May 17, 2023.

Many others supported the belief as they shared their hopes and assumptions on Twitter:

Lilmanike @ThereaLilmanike @mnm345x Maybe a release window but not the actual announcement date. @mnm345x Maybe a release window but not the actual announcement date.

Jake @JakeW786 @mnm345x If anything, it would probably be announced like a week or a few days before the conference call @mnm345x If anything, it would probably be announced like a week or a few days before the conference call

nasuski @s3tle @mnm345x Can’t wait for gta 6 but I honestly prefer for them to take their time it is gonna be the biggest game of all time if it’s what we think it’ll break every record set lmao can’t wait @mnm345x Can’t wait for gta 6 but I honestly prefer for them to take their time it is gonna be the biggest game of all time if it’s what we think it’ll break every record set lmao can’t wait

While many believe it may happen, some see it merely as speculation:

ZDEyE @ZDEyEYT @mnm345x Nope. We can expect the first teaser trailer for GTA6 at the end of this year @mnm345x Nope. We can expect the first teaser trailer for GTA6 at the end of this year

Slime @Mtvslime100 @mnm345x Hopefully tired of waiting tired of playing gta v tired of wondering will it be out on my life line or whatever @mnm345x Hopefully tired of waiting tired of playing gta v tired of wondering will it be out on my life line or whatever

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any upcoming announcements, popular insider Tez2 also believes 2023 is the year when players will finally catch the first glimpse of the upcoming title. In a GTAForums post on March 10, 2023, they suggested a possible tease within Grand Theft Auto Online “around September or October” as part of its upcoming summer update.

Tez2 also suggested that Rockstar could instead simply provide news on the next title on the current game’s 10th anniversary this year. This could come in the form of a random event or activity within the game.

A screenshot of Tez2's post on GTAForums

This could be an interesting way for a Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal. However, players are advised to take this with a pinch of salt as the developers haven’t even confirmed any upcoming updates for the online game. The current Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is almost over, with only a bit of drip-feed content left in it.

With the most recent mainline game released almost 10 years ago, the timing couldn't be better to officially announce the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date soon. Players and fans can expect a release date of late 2024 or even 2025, although nothing is certain. Only time will tell if Rockstar decides to reveal it or surprise fans by releasing an official trailer soon.

