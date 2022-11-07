5 most exciting puzzle games set for a 2023 release date

Puzzle games are easy-to-play and do not require too much hand-eye coordination that fast-paced action-adventure role-playing titles or racing and sports games often demand. Instead, players need to use their logic and intelligence to succeed.

Puzzle games do not force gamers to be engrossed in a long storyline for many days. They can be played on-the-go, and are ideal for having a relaxing hour or two. Puzzle games may not be very popular among hardcore gamers, but it is a famous and evergreen gaming genre nonetheless, that everybody can get into.

So without further ado, here are some of the best upcoming puzzle games set to release next year:

Note: This article purely reflects the author’s views

Teslagrad 2 and four other unique puzzle games coming up in 2023

1) Teslagrad 2

Developer: Rain Games

Developer: Rain Games

Sub-genre: 2D Puzzle platformer and Metroidvania

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Sequel to the original Teslagrad game, this one’s an upcoming Metroidvania-styled puzzle adventure set in the fantasy realm of Wyrmheim, inspired by real-life Norway.

The game will offer plenty of logical puzzles to solve in the form of obstacles. Similar to the first title, users would need to use logical thinking to make use of their knowledge of physics and magnetic forces to overcome barriers and move along the adventure in Teslagrad 2.

2) Planet of Lana

Developer: Wishfully

Developer: Wishfully

Sub-genre: Sci-fi puzzle adventure

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S

A cinematic puzzle adventure set to be released in the spring of 2023, Planet of Lana is a game about growing and nurturing the vibrant planet.

It’s a puzzle-solving adventure that focuses on the disharmony between humans and nature, where a young girl and her group of friends embark on a mission to save their once colorful and beautiful world, which is now filled with machines and horrific creatures.

3) The Many Pieces of Mr.Coo

Developer: Gammera Nest

Developer: Gammera Nest

Sub-genre: Point-and-click puzzle adventure

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

A surreal point-and-click adventure, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo will be taking users into a weird world filled with abstract spaces from where they need to escape.

This particular puzzle solver has bizarre-looking 2D hand-drawn cartoonish graphics as the backdrop, and the great news is that the demo version of this unique point-and-click puzzle game is already up for grabs on Steam. Individuals can expect The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo to be released as soon as 2023 begins.

4) Reina and Jericho

Developer: Reclamation Games

Developer: Reclamation Games

Sub-genre: 2D Platform puzzle platformer and Metroidvania

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Reina and Jericho is an upcoming indie adventure game that will offer a mix of quite a few genres. At its core, the game is a 2D platform puzzle game with plenty of Metroidvania flavor as well.

Players can take on the role of Reina, as they must find a way to rescue prisoners and get out of the torrid underground prison to unite with Jericho. This particular puzzle game promises to offer plenty of mysterious artifacts to discover and magical abilities to master to take down enemies.

5) Simon and the Sorcerer Origins

Developers: Smalthing Studios

Developers: Smalthing Studios

Sub-genre: 2D point-and-click puzzle platformer

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

This is a point-and-click adventure game set in an enchantingly beautiful fantastical world. Simon and the Sorcerer Origins is a game full of humor, sarcasm, and a ton of puzzles to solve. This particular puzzle adventure title will offer a gorgeous cartoonish backdrop and will be acting as a prequel to the Simon the Sorcerer series.

