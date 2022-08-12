5 sports games worth revisiting in August 2022 (& 5 best racing titles ever)

Sports games are the best way to walk in the shoes of some players’ favorite athletes. These titles help fulfill their dreams of becoming sports stars and replicating what they do on the field so well.

Sports is a very broad term when it comes to gaming. There are thousands of sports games out there, and only a few were able to leave a lasting impact on users.

Over the years, some fantastic sports games have been released that can keep gamers engaged constantly and have a shot at being included in the all-timers list.

Five classic sports games to get you through August

1) Trials Frontier

Available only on Android and iOS devices, Trials Frontier is one of the most underrated sports games out there. Released in 2014, unlike any other bike racing game, it lets users drive around their bikes and perform wheelies and other crazy stunts on some of the most creatively designed racing tracks.

Trials Frontier is a unique multiplayer sports game that also has a very compelling single-player storyline. It is the ideal racing title to try out with friends this summer.

The racing tracks are very addictive, and gamers can get lost for hours trying out new bikes and racing tracks in this adventure sports game.

2) FIFA 07

Any list of sports games without mentioning FIFA would be incomplete. Electronic Arts (EA), the developers behind the series, has perhaps given the most dedication and effort to this franchise than any other sports game series.

Different FIFA players might have their own opinions regarding which one’s the best edition. However, one FIFA game stands out: FIFA 07.

It was unique in two ways. It is one of the most well-designed FIFA titles regarding gameplay. FIFA 07 also marked a new high in the franchise’s history.

Gamer control mechanics, depth touch passes, and through balls, as well as the legacy defending style, all matured at FIFA 07, allowing EA to come up with editions with better gameplay in the future.

Moreover, FIFA 07 has a unique player achievement feature which, for some unknown reason, EA decided to put down for future FIFA editions. The best part is that it came out in an era of football when the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, Roy Keane, Patrick Viera, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini, Carles Puyol, and Roberto Carlos were still playing.

So, users can sit back and beat the August summer heat by playing FIFA 07’s Manager Mode.

3) Virtua Tennis 4

Virtual Tennis 4 is by far the best tennis game sequel to SEGA’s Tennis game franchise. Launched in 2011, the series also released a World Tour Edition of this title, where gamers could create their own customizable tennis player and go on a Tennis World Tour to be the best.

The World Tour Edition offered users interesting features such as mini-games, minor tournaments across the world map, and all the major Grand Slam titles to take part in.

Overall, it provided a thrilling tennis adventure and has been well received by tennis players. To this date, many consider Virtua Tennis 4 to be the best tennis game ever made.

4) FIFA 15

FIFA 15 is one of the most underrated FIFA games ever released, and it marked the end of an era. This was the last FIFA edition where PC gamers could go toe-to-toe with their console counterparts.

After FIFA 15, EA started to heavily bend the FIFA game’s control mechanics in favor of the latter.

The attacking gameplay was perfect in this particular FIFA edition. While defending could be a little slippery at times, EA perfected its touch-sensitive depth passes in this title.

Since FIFA 15 allows PC users and console players an equal competitive advantage in winning football matches, this one’s the perfect sports game to try out in August 2022.

5) Motocross Madness 2

Developed by Rainbow Studios and published by Microsoft Games, Motocross Madness 2 is a racing game released in 2000. It is a sequel to Motocross Madness, released in 1998.

Motocross Madness 2 was one of the first bike racing sports titles in PC gaming history to develop a career mode. It offered more than 40 racing tracks, an exciting stunt mode, and six other racing modes.

Motocross Madness 2 is all about having fun with motorcycles. The game never ceases to amaze gamers even to this date, making it a legendary sports game that every user must try at least once.

The history of racing games dates back many decades. These titles have been there ever since video games first came up. Although thousands of racing games are out there, some remain evergreen forever, leaving lasting impressions on players.

Here are some of the best racing game classics that everybody should try at least once.

Five legendary racing games worth a re-visit

1) Forza Horizon 3

The Forza Horizon games have set the standards high when it comes to open-world racing games, and every title is considered gold. In fact, Forza Horizon may be the only racing game franchise that has delivered a critically acclaimed game with every launch.

Released in 2014, Forza Horizon 3’s map offered a rich tapestry of varied geographical landscapes to drive around, from rainforests, beaches, coastal towns, and inland towns to a dusty desert landscape that resembles the Great Australian Outback.

Forza Horizon 3 offered players a wide range of car classes, from old retro classics to modern-day supercars. This racing game series is a mix of the open-world craziness of Midtown Madness and the endless exploration possibilities of Test Drive: Unlimited.

No wonder it is regarded by many as the best racing game franchise ever created. And, among all the Forza Horizon titles, many consider Forza Horizon 3 as the best of the lot.

2) NFS Underground 2

Few racing game franchises were able to entice fans like Need for Speed. Released in 2004, NFS Underground 2 was the eighth installment of the series.

What made this title stand out from the rest of the NFS games was the huge variety of cars and an equally large number of customization options offered.

The storyline in the career mode was also spot on and reflected the high point in the franchise’s history. The online multiplayer and the local LAN modes were also easy to use, making it the most complete NFS title.

3) Forza Horizon 4

Released in 2018, Forza Horizon 4 took the open world of the previous installment, Forza Horizon 3, to the next level. Set in the Edenborough region of England, it offered a massive open world.

Yet, the map was jam-packed with many interesting racing events that kept gamers engaged for hours.

Forza Horizon 4 is considered an improved edition of the racing sports game series due to its spectacularly created, detailed-to-perfection landscapes and changing seasonal features, which affect the overall driving experience.

The title not only offers a full variety of all-car classes but includes some rare special editions and otherwise ignored retro cars.

4) NFS Most Wanted

Need for Speed Most Wanted is a masterpiece of a racing game offering everything from great storylines and addictive racing tracks to a large diversity of supercars and hybrid tuner cars to choose from.

The driving mechanics are top-notch, and this particular NFS title also introduced new racing modes to the series.

It is one of the easiest driving games to master, making it a very appealing racing game to try out, and as a result, NFS Most Wanted became a global sensation.

Many consider it one of the best story-driven racing games ever made, making it an excellent option to re-visit this August.

5) F1 2020

Developed by Codemasters, F1 2020 is the best modern depiction of Formula 1 in a racing game title. It follows the Formula 1 and Formula 2 Championships for that year.

F1 2020 allows users to create their own Formula 1 teams, sponsorships, and teammates and race alongside official teams and drivers, a terrific addition missing from the previous editions.

The title offers a more dynamic driver-manager feature through the My Team Mode and lets players follow in the footsteps of renowned Formula 1 drivers.

On top of that, driving in this particular sports game gives a more accessible racing experience, which includes a new stirring assist system. F1 2020’s endless suite of user interface options that can be tailored to a gamer’s specific needs makes it the ideal racing game to play with friends this month.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

