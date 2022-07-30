5 best sports video games of the 2000s (and 5 best racing titles)

Sports and video games have always been closely related. There are several parallels one can draw between the two. Fans are drawn to them because of their entertaining nature. Naturally, sports translate well into the realm of video games and have developed into their genre.

Sports games often have a bad reputation due to their microtransactions. As it is a highly lucrative genre that attracts many players, developers often seek to monetize its popularity. However, over the years, several sports games have transcended the usual flaws associated with the genre.

Sports video games boomed during the 2000s with some bar-setting titles

1) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

Tony Hawk is one of the most recognizable names in the world of sports. The skateboarding legend made millions during his active career as a competitor and continues to profit off his fame with royalties from games like this.

The series' first game was a hit amongst fans, who praised it for its variety of in-game modes and level design. Developed by Neversoft and released in 2002 by Activision, the second game improves on all aspects of the first.

It is one of the highest-rated video games of all time. With detailed player customization, career mode, additional maps and objectives, and an all-new map editor, the game is an all-time great in the gallery of sports games.

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, Mac OS, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, iOS

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

2) FIFA 09

The FIFA series is one of the longest-running franchises in the genre of sports gaming. It owes its success to the popularity of football, the most viewed sport in the world.

Developed by EA Sports, FIFA has always been criticized for its greedy microtransactions and yearly releases despite minimal changes in game design. However, FIFA 09 is almost unanimously considered one of the series' best titles.

The game offers new features in career mode and seasons, as well as improved gameplay mechanics. The Ultimate Team mode was also introduced, providing a unique and enjoyable experience that has since turned into EA's primary cash cow.

Platform: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Wii, Windows, Nintendo DS

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

3) Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004

Like the Tony Hawk series, the PGA Tour video games utilize Tiger Woods' star power to market their product. Released by EA in 2003, PGA Tour 2004 is considered the best game in the series.

The stylish presentation of gameplay and menus, detailed character creation and career mode, and the iconic soundtrack featuring Outkast made the game a special experience.

This game is a trip down memory lane for fans of both the PGA Tour video games and golf.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, Windows, Game Boy Advanced

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

4) Wii Sports

Released by Nintendo in 2006, Wii Sports is possibly the most immersive sports experience available in video games.

This is a unique entry in this list as it is not a simulation-based game. However, it is a genre-redefining title that has provided countless hours of fun to players of all ages.

Wii Sports was designed to showcase the motion sensing capabilities of the Wii remote. The game includes tennis, bowling, baseball, golf and boxing. It was a critical and commercial success as it attracted gamers and non-gamers alike.

Platform: Wii

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

5) NBA Street Vol 2

NBA Street Vol 2 builds on the success of its predecessor and captures the essence of a true arcade-style street basketball experience.

Released by EA Sports in 2003, the game received widespread critical acclaim. The 3-on-3 showdown lets players build squads consisting of fictional street legends and actual NBA stars.

The progression system rewards the players with XP, which they can use to purchase jerseys, players and courts. The "game breaker" moves add a flashy dynamic element to the game, giving it a more arcadey feel.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Similar to sports games, racing games also attract fans from all walks of life

1) Burnout 3: Takedown

Burnout video games are favorites amongst fans of the genre. It offers the perfect blend of fast-paced thrills and carnage to create the perfect racing experience.

Burnout 3: Takedown was developed by Criterion games and released by EA in 2004. The game features a new takedown mechanic, in which players slam into rival racers to initiate spectacular crashing cutscenes. Takedowns offer a new entertaining dynamic and fill up the players' boost meter.

The game's aggressive approach to the racing genre and visual treat made it a classic amongst fans.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

2) Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

The Gran Turismo series is one of the genre's most popular and critically successful franchises. Released in 2001, Gran Turismo 3 was a huge commercial and critical success and became one of the highest-selling video games of all time.

It emphasizes realism and provides the most accurate simulation possible. Races vary from short sprint laps to multi-hour endurance races, which provide an extremely realistic experience.

The game received universal acclaim because of its impressive graphics, immersive controls, and variety of tracks and cars.

Platform: PlayStation 2

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

3) Need for Speed: Undercover

Need for Speed is the most recognizable name in the genre. The series focuses on illegal racing circuits in multiple locations worldwide and has been a massive commercial success.

Need for Speed: Undercover was released in 2008 by EA. The game focuses equally on the gameplay and story aspects. Players assume the role of an undercover cop who infiltrates an underground racing syndicate.

It was the first game in the series to feature an open world, a feature that has been a part of all of the Need for Speed video games since. The open world includes police vehicles, leading to high-octane car chases. This feature has been praised by players and has become a staple of the series ever since.

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Windows, iOS, Wii

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

4) Forza Motorsport 2

The Forza franchise is one of the most beloved series in the racing genre. It has been around since 2005, with a total of fourteen video games released so far.

Forza Motorsport 2 was released in 2007 as an Xbox exclusive. It dramatically improves on the features offered by its predecessor, who was already a fan favorite. It includes over three hundred cars and over twenty unique tracks worldwide.

With crisp graphics, realistic controls, and a large variety of cars on offer, the game was a rival to the throne occupied by Gran Turismo as the ultimate driving simulator.

Platforms: Xbox 360

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

5) Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition

The Midnight Club series is a dark horse in the genre of racing video games. It has an open world that offers a distinct vibe, unlike any other game.

Midnight Club 3 was released in 2005 by Rockstar games and is the first game in the series, which consists of licensed and customizable cars and tracks. The game emphasizes entertainment over realism and allows players to perform gravity-defying stunts in their vehicles.

The open world on display in the game is also full of NPCs who can be challenged to a race. Featuring both a storyline and multiplayer mode, Midnight Club 3 offers the most unique and refreshing street racing experience.

Platforms: PlayStation2, PlayStation Portable, Xbox

Paid/Unpaid: Paid.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

