5 best racing games to play while you wait for Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport might be about to set the bar for racing games when it launches sometime in spring 2023. Premiering during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event, the next title in the Forza Motorsport series is going to serve as a reboot, taking the series in a new direction.

Spring of next year can seem like a long time to wait for any game, especially for racing games as there are numerous others to get a hold off, at least to keep the hunger of a racing game fan sated. Racing games come in many shapes and sizes, letting players take a free open-world approach or a track-bound tournament-style setup for fans of all kinds of driving.

Whether players are looking for a serious driving sim that punishes them for making mistakes or a more casual experience that lets them drive around scenic backgrounds, this list covers it all. Here are 5 of the best racing games to immerse yourself in before Forza Motorsport arrives.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

5 racing games that gamers should try out before the launch of Forza Motorsport

1. Forza Horizon 5

Aside from Motorsport, Forza has another series specifically for casual fans. Forza Horizon takes the series to an open-world setting by giving players the freedom to zip around a large open map. The latest game in the series is Forza Horizon 5, which takes place in a fictional Mexican setting, featuring a wide variety of scenery that players can witness by driving their cars around in the in-game world.

Horizon 5 is a racing game that gives players the option to race whenever they want, with the Horizon festival. This is a mainstay of the series, which serves as the reason why the player is racing around. Aside from this, there is no central main story, as players are simply required to complete events and build their reputation.

However, this racing game provides a whole lot more than just simple races. Other options include stunt challenges, competing against and with ingenious vehicles not normally used for racing, and so on. There are even side activities like photography that serve as a break from all the competitive driving. Forza Horizon 5 is a true open-world racing game.

2. Gran Turismo 7

While Forza is limited to Xbox and Microsoft PCs, PlayStation players do not need to fret as they have their own console exclusive racing game in the form of Gran Turismo. Preceding the rise of Forza, Gran Turismo was first launched in 1997 for the original PlayStation, while the most recent entry to the series was Gran Turismo 7, which was released in March 2022.

Unlike Forza, Gran Turismo 7 features a single-player campaign named as the GT Simulation Mode. A few other series mainstays such as traditional racing tracks, Championships, and Special events are also included in the game. It retains a few newer features as seen in the Grand Turismo Sport game, namely GT Sport mode, Brand Central, and Discover.

As far as racing games go, this entry was probably the best in the series, with a large variety of cars to choose from, its attention to detail, and its realism. It just nudges the border to being a proper sim, while still remaining accessible to casual players. However, the inclusion of microtransactions was a put off for many fans.

3. F1 2021

For fans of the F1 series of racing and those who wish to relieve such glorious feats, the F1 video game series will be a must have. Serving as the official tie-in video game for the Formula One and Formula Two championships, these are some of the best racing game sims on the market.

The most recent entry is the F1 2021 game, released on July 16, 2021 for PC along with PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game features a brand new story mode, set amidst the 2019 to 2021 Formula One races. It features all the tracks that were originally supposed to be in the F1 2021 championship, as well as a new circuit in Shanghai as part of the story mode.

A new inclusion to the game is the ability to play with another player in career mode, either as a teammate or a rival. From F1 2020, this game series also features a management sim in the My Team feature, which returns for this game as well. Players can build their own F1 team by selecting from a group of 8 real-world drivers.

4. Dirt Rally 2.0

Dirt Rally is a series of racing games that is not for casual players. Focusing solely on rally racing, this game is as hardcore as its players are required to be and making a mistake in these high octane races means having an upclose encounter with a tree. Dirt Rally 2.0 is no different, offering an experience similar to playing Dark Souls but for racers.

Making mistakes is going to be a recurring phenomenon in this game, as players take to the track for the first time. Taking the twisting J-turns and hairpins for the first time will more often than not result in failure. Additionally, just like in real racing, committing a track to memory, anticipating each turn and how to deal with it beforehand is the key to success.

Dirt Rally 2.0 provides players with a number of tracks scattered across the world. The main game included stages in Argentina, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Australia, and the US, while the DLC introduced Finland, Germany, Greece, Monte Carlo, Sweden, and Wales. It also features a dynamic weather system, wherein changes in the weather will determine the traction of the wheels on the track.

5. Project Cars 2

Possibly the oldest game on this list, Project Cars 2 was developed by Slightly Mad Studios and released on September 22, 2017. This was a more realistic take on racing games of the time, where attention to the physics of the cars, especially while on the road, was maintained. The game also supports Virtual Reality.

Unlike most games, Project Cars 2 delivers a good deal of handling for each individual car and proper traction simulation, meaning that a quick turn during acceleration does not make the car spin into a frenzy. Mistakes are not punished too harshly and the absence of a rewind button is hardly felt at all.

The game also features a very dynamic weather system, taking many factors into account to make sure that driving in different environments is a unique experience. Using a racing wheel setup is probably the best way to play this game though, as the gamepad controls are a little oversensitive.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Forza Motorsport? Yeah Nah 0 votes so far