5 PlayStation video game series that would work great with PSVR 2 entry

PlayStation is soon launching its new VR headset, termed a PSVR 2, possibly being released in early 2023. Virtual reality video games are the next step toward the future of gaming, or so would be the case if more games were released on this technology.

With the Horizon series making the jump to VR with Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a PSVR 2 exclusive, it will be interesting to see which other PlayStation game series might take a VR spin-off. Some titles have the potential to be unreal experiences in VR, while others could prove to be challenging.

Let's look at some possible candidates that might get a future VR treatment for the PSVR 2 console.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Five PlayStation series that might be ported to PSVR 2

1) God of War

The new God of War series has done a phenomenal job in terms of story and characters. With the first game wrapping up one part of the new saga, the sequel, Ragnarok, is set to release later this year. Kratos and his son have become a recognizable duo in video games.

Due to the popularity of this new saga, a God of War game for the PSVR 2 might be a good call. Players could potentially play as Kratos in first-person, being able to throw his iconic leviathan ax using the motion controls. Being able to command Atreus in VR using a combination of pointing and buttons would also feel quite fetching.

The title might tell a side story, not integral to the main narrative. A VR experience as Kratos would be a dream for many a God of War fan, and they might just get giddy thinking about using the Blades of Chaos. However, people would probably have to play the game in a relatively open space.

2) The Last of Us

The Last of Us is one of the best narrative game series in video game history. Set to the backdrop of a zombie outbreak caused by a fungal spore, these zombies, known as clickers, shuffle around amidst the ruined cities as humanity finds refuge in isolated camps and other scattered settlements.

The games follow protagonists Joel and Ellie through 2 titles in emotionally charged plots that define these series of games. Gamers would thus be delighted to experience a similar narrative for a PSVR 2 game, set in the same world with a standalone set of different characters.

With a new protagonist, the games could focus on survival and keeping a group of friends or family safe in the post-apocalyptic setting. A narrative drive needs to be present, as, without it, the title won't feel like a Last of Us game, but Naughty Dog always delivers on a great story.

3) Killzone

Killzone is a first-person shooter series, with the first one being released in 2004. This was Guerilla Games before it launched the Horizon series.

Killzone also offered a couch co-op mode with offline multiplayer, which made a return in Killzone 3. The final title in the series was Killzone: Shadow Fall in 2013.

Rumors have been circling that after the Horizon: Call of the Mountain PSVR 2 outing, Guerilla is also working on a new Killzone game for the PSVR 2. While no official news has yet been announced, this news has a good chance of it being true, as Guerilla has some time in their hands before Horizon 3 development begins.

A VR title would probably mean a shorter story and much more limited resources to be used, which would not require much work to be put in. Killzone's first-person experience could be heightened in a VR setting, with a setup similar to what Half-Life Alyx delivered.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man

This particular entry will not be for those who suffer from motion sickness, as a Spider-Man VR game would include lots of swinging. Insomniac's Spider-Man game was one of the best comic book experiences in recent video game history, being successful enough to launch a spin-off and a sequel.

One of the best things the game did right was the immersion of being a web-slinging superhero in the city of Manhattan. A level of immersion can be taken to new heights (literally) using VR. A Marvel's Spider-Man title for the PSVR 2 would look and feel immensely satisfying.

It can feature a short story, but its highlight should be letting users swing around Manhattan as Spider-Man, casually dropping down to the street level to interact with the pedestrians. It would be the best Spider-Man experience in virtual reality.

5) Returnal

While Returnal might not be a series just yet, developer Housemarque is not done with Selene's story just yet. The game has been praised for its gameplay aspects, including music, narrative, audio design, and technology used. It was one of the highlight games of 2021, cleaning up on many award shows during the year's closing.

A VR experience of Returnal would be a surreal experience. While combat would have to be dialed down, the very atmosphere and sound design of the game would deliver an experience unlike any other. A Returnal title, with a few new mechanics and less emphasis on combat, would make it an excellent choice for a PSVR 2 entry.

Understandably, this would be a challenging task, as Returnal owes a lot of its recognition to its very stylistic yet difficult combat encounters. However, it is also more than just that, which can be very effectively captured in a VR experience.

