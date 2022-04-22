F1 2022 release date, game modes, and more revealed

F1 2022 is the first game entirely produced with Electronic Arts, even though it is officially the company's second affair with the series. It will be released on July 1, a day sooner than in prior years.

F1 2022 will be available on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on this date.

Fans of the Formula One World Championship have been anticipating the announcement of the new title for the year since the 2022 season began. They were excited to see what alterations would come out of this new partnership and what it would mean for the series now that developer Codemasters was wholly integrated into the EA ecosystem.

Today's unveiling marks the beginning of a new era in Formula One video games. The latest entry in Codemasters' F1 series has also been given a new name.

EA Sports F1 22 has been updated to feature the latest technical specifications and fresh signings for the 2022 Formula One season.

F1 2022 game modes, trailer, and pre-order bonuses

Electronic Arts just shared a brief teaser depicting the car used to promote the new Formula 1 technical regulations throughout 2021, with no new gameplay presented. More information will be released later this year, including in-depth looks at gameplay upgrades such as increased race weekend options and aesthetic features.

According to EA Sports, F1 2022 will have all popular game modes, such as My Team, Career Mode, Split Screen, and a new VR capabilities option on PC using the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Sprint Races, a new qualifying style inaugurated in Formula One's 2021 season, will also be implemented in F1 2022.

Sprint races have been introduced to add excitement to certain race weekends by shaking up qualifying. The top eight finishers in the Saturday Sprint Race will be awarded points, which will determine the final starting order for the main race on Sunday.

F1 2022 will also have a new track, the Miami International Autodrome. F1 Life, a new social center in the game from Electronic Arts, will allow gamers to flaunt cosmetic items such as track attire, vintage supercars, and accessories.

According to the press release, these cosmetic goods can be obtained through gameplay. They are undoubtedly part of EA's expansion to monetize the game in new ways and entice users to buy in on stuff that will make them stand out.

The story mode "Braking Point" will not be returning in this year's F1 game. However, it may return in the future. Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Spain have all changed their tracks to reflect the changes made in real life.

Pre-orders, which come with pre-order bonuses, are now available on the EA website and other supported retailers. The F1 22 Champions Edition will grant players three days of early access, 18,000 PitPoints, Miami Grand Prix-themed cosmetics, and other F1 Life products.

