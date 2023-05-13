5 best tips to get free pulls in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a popular Gacha title with an ever-growing roster of characters. This popular action RPG title is set in a post-apocalyptic world where mechanical aliens have taken over. Humans have assembled an army of Nikkes to fight against these aliens, and the players must guide this army in this fight. This game already has 82 characters to choose from to create your team in this fight.

Like the other gacha games, this one has much to offer, but plenty of these in-game rewards are not available for free players. However, the developers have still left some ways for the players to avail themselves of these characters and other rewards. This article will discuss getting free pulls in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

How to get free pulls in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

1) Complete the daily and weekly missions

There are plenty of daily and weekly missions for the players to complete that will help them earn plenty of points to purchase a lot of things in the game. These daily missions are quite easy to complete. You can earn free pulls for trying new characters in the game for the first time, participating in a certain number of battles, and more.

This is a great way to maximize the chances of getting all the characters players want. You can check out the character tier list for this game here.

2) Participate in events for free pulls

#Contest 【OVER ZONE PV Commemoration Event】Join the giveaway for our Half-Year Anniversary now!How to Join1. Follow @NIKKE_en 2. RT this postRewards1. Dorothy & Snow White Acrylic Stand x22. Dorothy Acrylic Stand x103. USD35 Amazon Gift Card x10 【OVER ZONE PV Commemoration Event】Join the giveaway for our Half-Year Anniversary now!How to Join1. Follow @NIKKE_en2. RT this postRewards1. Dorothy & Snow White Acrylic Stand x22. Dorothy Acrylic Stand x103. USD35 Amazon Gift Card x10#NIKKE#Contest https://t.co/N8rQRixgVT

Participating in different events can also help you earn some free pulls. The game has recently celebrated its half-year anniversary event. There, they have provided some lucrative rewards like Dorothy's Acrylic Stand x 10, Dorothy's and Snow White's Acrylic Stand x 2, and a USD35 Amazon Gift Card x 10.

This event allowed players to get these rewards as daily login bonuses. However, there are other ways to get these rewards from limited-time missions and in other ways as well.

3) Refer to your friends

By inviting their friends in the game to join a guild, players can earn social points that can help them earn more of these free pulls. Play co-op missions with others in the game to earn more of these social points. It might not seem like a lot at first. However, once players have earned enough, they can easily use these points to buy the best characters in the game.

They can even buy the SSR characters if they are lucky enough. These characters are otherwise very hard to find in the game. Find the best Goddess of Victory: Nikke characters under the current meta here.

4) Complete the achievements

Complete the in-game achievements to earn more points in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. These achievements mostly involve tasks like defeating several enemies or reaching particular levels in the game. The action-RPG gacha title offers in-game currencies that will help the players get more free pulls.

These rewards keep the game worthy of free-to-play and thus keep it engaging for all the different types of players. This game has a worldwide fanbase and amazing ways to get free pulls to attract more participants. The game has recently announced its collaboration with Chainsaw Man; find out more about it.

5) Log-in bonuses

Goddess of Victory: Nikke offers plenty of login bonuses, which is a simple and effective way to get free pulls for the players. Like many other gacha games, Goddess of Victory: Nikke offers login bonuses. These bonuses can include in-game currency, items, and more.

Obtaining these rewards through these bonuses is easy, enhancing the chances of getting more currencies to buy these free pulls. Log in to the game every day to earn these daily and weekly login bonuses.

These are some of the best ways to earn free pulls in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. There are a few pulls that will require in-game purchases with real money. However, this Gacha title offers a lot for its free-to-play audience as well. Find the best phones to play the game here.

