This Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list guide will help you create a robust team in the current meta. It ranks over 60 Nikkes from the best to worst, helping you identify the most robust ones to include in your team. The title’s meta is ever-changing, with Shift Up introducing new units in monthly updates. In March, fans had the opportunity to get four new units.
One SSR, D: Killer Wife, debuted on March 7, whereas two new SSRs, Emilia and Rem, and one SR, Ram, were introduced in the March 21 collaboration update with the Re: Zero anime series.
That said, the complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for September 2024 is below.
Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list: Choose the best Nikkes for your team (September 2024)
There are a lot of different heroes available in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. There are attack heroes, support characters, and defense characters to help the players assemble a sustainable team and win more. This list focuses on categorizing all the characters into five-tier lists.
These are the SS tier, S tier, A tier, B tier, B tier, C tier, and D tier. Like other gachas’ tier lists, the SS tier offers the most robust units in the current Goddess of Victory Nikke meta, and the weak performers are in the D-tier.
SS tier
The characters on this list are the most overpowered units in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. They are perfect for dishing out massive damage from enemies and clearing the content quickly. Players are advised to upgrade them whenever possible to get guaranteed wins in this RPG title.
- Liter
- Red Hood
- Tia
- Blanc
- Naga
- Modernia
- Noir
- Scarlet
- Scarlet: Black Shadow
- D: Killer Wife
- Dorothy
- Rapunzel
- Centi
- Rem
- A2
- Emilia
- Maxwell
- Anis: Sparkling Summer
S Tier
The S-tier characters are also very powerful. They overpower every other unit in this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list except those in the SS tier. Upgrade them whenever possible and give them the best gears to make them as robust as SS-tier units.
- Mary: Bay Goddess
- Privaty
- Mica: Snow Buddy
- Noise
- Volume
- Helm: Aquamarine
- Dolla
- Marciana
- Alice
- Harran
- Snow White; Innocent Days
- Ludmilla: Winter Owner
- Privaty: Unkind Maid
- Snow White
A tier
There are some amazing Super Rare (SR) and Super-super Rare (SSR) characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Thus, if you want to count on rerolling, opting for at least one SR or SSR character from this tier will be helpful.
- Miranda
- N102
- Pepper
- Sakura
- Anis
- Elegg
- Poli
- Quency
- Rupee
- 2B
- Drake
- Helm
- Laplace
B tier
There are some incredibly interesting units in this tier as well. Even though these characters come nowhere close to the other tier units mentioned in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list, they are pretty good for enhancing your chances of winning.
- Exia
- Jackal
- Ludmilla
- Milk
- Moran
- Pascal
- Ram
- Tove
- Rupee: Winter Shopper
- Yan
- Admi
- Biscuit
- Diesel
- Guilty
- Makima
- Epinel
- Guillotine
- Maiden
- Power
C tier
The units ranked in the C-tier of this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list are below average. They don’t provide much utility after you clear the early-game content. Use them only if you lack the SS, S, A, or B-tier units.
- Anchor
- Cocoa
- Emma
- Frima
- Mary
- Rei
- Soda
- Ade
- Folkwang
- Mast
- Anne: Miracle Fairy
- Nero
- Nihilister
- Noah
- Sin
- Viper
- Yuni
- D
- Julia
- Quiry
- Rapi
- Soline
- Sugar
- Vesti
- Yulha
D tier
These are the lowest-ranked units under the current meta of Goddess of Victory Nikke. These beginner-friendly characters are mostly fillers used to occupy the blank spaces in the team.
However, as the players unlock more characters, these units will be replaced quickly, especially if there is a push for ranks.
- Ether
- Mica
- Neon
- Rosanna
- Aria
- Belorta
- Delta
- Eunhwa
- Himeno
- Leona
- Novel
- Signal
- Neon: Blue Ocean
- Brid
- Crow
- Isabel
- Mihara
- Neve
- iDoll Flower
- iDoll Ocean
- Product 08
- Soldier OW
- Product 23
- Soldier FA
- iDoll Sun
- Product 12
- Soldier EG
That concludes the tier list for Goddess of Victory Nikke's currently available characters based on their performances under the current meta.
