This Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list guide will help you create a robust team in the current meta. It ranks over 60 Nikkes from the best to worst, helping you identify the most robust ones to include in your team. The title’s meta is ever-changing, with Shift Up introducing new units in monthly updates. In March, fans had the opportunity to get four new units.

One SSR, D: Killer Wife, debuted on March 7, whereas two new SSRs, Emilia and Rem, and one SR, Ram, were introduced in the March 21 collaboration update with the Re: Zero anime series.

That said, the complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for September 2024 is below.

Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list: Choose the best Nikkes for your team (September 2024)

Liter ranks at the SS-tier in this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list. (Image via Shift Up)

There are a lot of different heroes available in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. There are attack heroes, support characters, and defense characters to help the players assemble a sustainable team and win more. This list focuses on categorizing all the characters into five-tier lists.

These are the SS tier, S tier, A tier, B tier, B tier, C tier, and D tier. Like other gachas’ tier lists, the SS tier offers the most robust units in the current Goddess of Victory Nikke meta, and the weak performers are in the D-tier.

SS tier

Scarlet is considered among the best characters in SS tier (Image via Shift Up)

The characters on this list are the most overpowered units in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. They are perfect for dishing out massive damage from enemies and clearing the content quickly. Players are advised to upgrade them whenever possible to get guaranteed wins in this RPG title.

Liter

Red Hood

Tia

Blanc

Naga

Modernia

Noir

Scarlet

Scarlet: Black Shadow

D: Killer Wife

Dorothy

Rapunzel

Centi

Rem

A2

Emilia

Maxwell

Anis: Sparkling Summer

S Tier

Privaty belongs to the S tier in the tier list (Image via Shift Up)

The S-tier characters are also very powerful. They overpower every other unit in this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list except those in the SS tier. Upgrade them whenever possible and give them the best gears to make them as robust as SS-tier units.

Mary: Bay Goddess

Privaty

Mica: Snow Buddy

Noise

Volume

Helm: Aquamarine

Dolla

Marciana

Alice

Harran

Snow White; Innocent Days

Ludmilla: Winter Owner

Privaty: Unkind Maid

Snow White

A tier

Miranda is an excellent support unit from A-tier. (Image via Shift Up)

There are some amazing Super Rare (SR) and Super-super Rare (SSR) characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Thus, if you want to count on rerolling, opting for at least one SR or SSR character from this tier will be helpful.

Miranda

N102

Pepper

Sakura

Anis

Elegg

Poli

Quency

Rupee

2B

Drake

Helm

Laplace

B tier

Exia in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

There are some incredibly interesting units in this tier as well. Even though these characters come nowhere close to the other tier units mentioned in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list, they are pretty good for enhancing your chances of winning.

Exia

Jackal

Ludmilla

Milk

Moran

Pascal

Ram

Tove

Rupee: Winter Shopper

Yan

Admi

Biscuit

Diesel

Guilty

Makima

Epinel

Guillotine

Maiden

Power

C tier

Rapi in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

The units ranked in the C-tier of this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list are below average. They don’t provide much utility after you clear the early-game content. Use them only if you lack the SS, S, A, or B-tier units.

Anchor

Cocoa

Emma

Frima

Mary

Rei

Soda

Ade

Folkwang

Mast

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Nero

Nihilister

Noah

Sin

Viper

Yuni

D

Julia

Quiry

Rapi

Soline

Sugar

Vesti

Yulha

D tier

Mica is a support unit who uses Rocket Launcher. (Image via Shift Up)

These are the lowest-ranked units under the current meta of Goddess of Victory Nikke. These beginner-friendly characters are mostly fillers used to occupy the blank spaces in the team.

However, as the players unlock more characters, these units will be replaced quickly, especially if there is a push for ranks. You can find the tier list of Disney Mirrorverse, another RPG game like this, here.

Ether

Mica

Neon

Rosanna

Aria

Belorta

Delta

Eunhwa

Himeno

Leona

Novel

Signal

Neon: Blue Ocean

Brid

Crow

Isabel

Mihara

Neve

iDoll Flower

iDoll Ocean

Product 08

Soldier OW

Product 23

Soldier FA

iDoll Sun

Product 12

Soldier EG

That concludes the tier list for Goddess of Victory Nikke's currently available characters based on their performances under the current meta. You can check out the other tier list of other RPG games, like Marvel Contest of Champions, here.

