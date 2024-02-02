One Punch Man World tier list: All characters ranked (February, 2024)

This One Punch Man World tier list ranks all playable characters featured in Perfect World's latest RPG title. The game, which is based on the One Punch Man anime series, was released for PC and mobile devices on February 1, 2024. You can collect over 15 characters, such as Metal Knight, Silverfang, and Saitama, from the in-game gacha system with Normal Draw Tickets or World Silver.

This article classifies all characters into different tiers depending on their battle strength and utility. After browsing the tier list, you will have an insight into which character to build and aim for while rerolling to construct a robust squad.

That said, below is the complete One Punch Man World tier list for February 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Saitama (Dreamworld) and Genos (Cyborg of Justice) are at the top of the One Punch Man World tier list (February 2024)

One Punch Man World characters come in three different rarities: Rare (R), SR (Super Rare), and SSR (Super Super Rare). You build a squad of four, equip them with Impression Arms for various buffs, and deploy them on the battlefield. You can only control one while fighting, while AI controls the remaining three. However, you can use link skills and activate their Impression Arms.

The title divides all characters into four types: Assault-Blue, Morale-Red, Overpower-Purple, and Technique-Green. All enemies are weak against one of the four, and you can deal 40% more damage using the strongest-type character.

With that in mind, the complete One Punch Man World tier list for February 2024 is below. It ranks all characters into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, SS includes the most robust units. On the contrary, the B-tier offers the comparatively weaker ones in the current meta.

SS-tier

Genos (Cyborg of justice) in One Punch Man World. (Image via Perfect World)

The SS-tier characters are the most robust units in this One Punch Man World tier list. Building your squad with these characters will help you breeze through the content.

Saitama (Dreamworld)

Genos (Cyborg of Justice)

Speed-O’-Sound Sonic

Hellish Blizzard

S-tier

Lightning Max in One Punch Man World. (Image via Perfect World)

Ranking second in this One Punch Man World tier list, S-tier units are less robust than SS but overpower every other. They can fill the slot if you lack SS-tier units and help you swiftly clear the content. However, don’t forget to upgrade them as you progress the story.

Zombieman

Puri-Puri Prisoner

Silverfang

King

Lightning Max

A-tier

Triple-Staff Lady in One Punch Man World. (Image via Perfect World)

All One Punch Man characters falling under the A category are average fighters compared to SS and S. Upgrade them at every opportunity to make them shine in battles.

Metal Knight

Triple-Staff Lily

Saitama (Job Hunting)

Genos (Default)

Mumen Rider

Golden Ball

B-tier

Spring Mustachio in One Punch Man World. (Image via Perfect World)

Although units in the B-tier of this One Punch Man World tier list are weak, they are not worthless fighters. However, you must consider spending most of your resources to win battles with them. Therefore, obtaining the units that rank at the SS, S, and A tiers is better.

Spring Mustachio

Stinger

Iairon

Smile Man

That covers our One Punch Man World tier list. Interested players can check out this guide to learn how One Punch Man World's gacha system works.

