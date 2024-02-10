The One Punch Man World Scenic Photos side quest unlocks upon reaching Team Level 20 and completing the first part of Zombieman’s Biography quest, Aegis - Part 1. Doing so unlocks two new locations in City Z’s map: Abandoned Sewer-Upstream and Abandoned Sewer-Downstream, where a kid named Goro resides with others.

After unlocking the sewers, look for an NPC named Travel Agency Staff around City A’s cafe area, who also acts as a Collectibles Shop in-game. Then, he persuades you to take on the “Mysterious Journey” of collecting scenic photos.

This article provides location details to help you find all One Punch Man World Scenic photos in Cities A and Z.

One Punch Man World Scenic Photos side quest details

You must collect 20 One Punch Man World Scenic Photos to clear the quest (Image via Perfect World)

Like One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens and Fresh Servers, you can exchange collected Scenic Photos with the Travel Agency Staff for growth materials, such as EXP cards, Credits, Level 4-6 Loot Box, and Intel Box. Each photo has a one-sentence description (which also serves as a clue) and is numbered, which you can view from the Collectibles menu.

Collecting 20 One Punch Man World Scenic Photos will complete the quest. There are eight photos in City A and City Z each, four in Abandoned Sewer-Upstream and five in Abandoned Sewer-Downstream. You can take a photo by walking up to purple-colored eye icons across the cities.

Below are the details of all One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations with their in-game number, descriptions, and in-game screenshots.

All One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations in City A

An in-game screenshot of One Punch Man World's City A map (Image via Perfect World)

Here are all the locations in City A to find One Punch Man World Scenic Photos:

Photo 1: If the songs of Heroes are to be sung, peace is the greatest singer.

Location: City Area

You will find a photo just outside the Delicious Coffee shop in the City Area.

Find the first One Punch Man World Scenic Photo of City A near the Cafe (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 2: Daily life is made up of the repetitive hustle and bustle from week to week.

Location: City Area

Go to the World Bank and find a scenic photo behind the blue car.

Find the second One Punch Man World Scenic Photo of City A near the bank (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 3: Leisure is a kind of pleasure that everyone should be able to enjoy.

Location: City Area

Find a photo near Area Movement Terminal, opposite the Best Mocha Coffee shop.

Find the third scenic photo of City A opposite Best Mocha Coffee near the Area Movement Terminal (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 4: Games are like life, but life is not a game.

Location: City Area

Go near the escalators in the City Area and take a photo.

The fourth One Punch Man World Scenic Photo of City A is near the escalators (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 5: Tap forward and reach the goal.

Location: City Area

Go to the Arcade Center and take a photo near the Vending Machine.

The fifth scenic photo of City A is near the Arcade Center (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 6: A refueling station for life.

Location: City Area

Walk toward the Civic Park entry and take a photo on the pavement on the right side, near Udon Restaurant.

An in-game screenshot of the sixth scenic photo location in City A (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 7: Breathe in the breath of the city.

Location: Riverwalk

Find an NPC named “The Fisherman Who Never Takes a Day Off” and take a photo from near him.

The seventh photo of City A is in the Riverwalk (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 8: The flute was never heard.

Location: General Hospital

Look for a parked ambulance on the General Hospital premises and take a photo near it.

Take the eighth scenic photo near an ambulance on the General Hospital premises. (Image via Perfect World)

All One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations in City Z

An in-game screenshot of One Punch Man World's City Z map (Image via Perfect World)

There are eight photos in City Z; their location details and screenshots are given below:

Photo 1: One hundred years of sunrises & one hundred years of sunsets.

Location: Shopping District

Find a photo on the pavement across the street from the bar.

An in-game screenshot of the first One Punch Man World Scenic Photo in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 2: This is where heroes become Heroes.

Location: Shopping District

Go to the Arcade Center and take a photo near its entrance.

Take the second scenic photo near City Z's Arcade Center (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 3: The strength of humanity lies in changing oneself.

Location: Shopping District

Near the bus station.

Take the third scenic photo near the City Z bus station (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 4: A world that belongs to you and me.

Location: Shopping District

Inside the Shopping District Square near the bus station.

The fourth scenic photo in City Z is in the shopping district square (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 5: The sky embraces every cloud.

Location: Shopping District

Walk across the street from the Parafit Shop and take a photo.

An in-game screenshot of the fourth scenic photo location in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 6: The World is lifted up.

Location: Shopping District

Face the Parafit Shop and walk toward the left. Take a photo from under the roof of the Beer Bar.

Go left from the Parafit shop and take a photo under the roof (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 7: Love & poetry dedicated to the city.

Location: Shopping District

Walk left from Photo 6’s location and take a photo near the museum. (You can also look for an NPC named “Glum Man” and find a photo near the bench opposite him.)

An in-game screenshot of the seventh scenic photo location in City Z (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 8: Looking out at the view.

Location: Station Street

Go to the overhead bridge and take a photo.

The eighth scenic photo in City Z is on the overhead bridge (Image via Perfect World)

All One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations at Abandoned Sewer

There are four scenic photos in the Abandoned Sewer-Downstream and five in the Abandoned Sewer-Upstream. You can find the sewer in City Z, which unlocks after clearing the first part of Zombieman’s Biography quest. Below are all locations to find One Punch Man World Scenic Photos in Downstream and Upstream.

Abandoned Sewer-Downstream

Photo 1: They dance in darkness.

Location: Second Floor (2F)

After entering downstream, go straight, then turn right. Leave the first stair and climb down the second one. Then, turn right and climb up two stars to reach the second floor’s jumping point and take a photo.

An in-game screenshot of the fifth scenic photo location in Downstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 2: Metalhide Vessel.

Location: Second Floor (2F)

Near the first jump point.

An in-game screenshot of the first scenic photo in Downstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 3: Lost City in the Cloudy Land

Location: First Floor (1F)

Walk toward the exit to Abandoned Sewer-Upstream, and you will find a photo just before the stairs.

An in-game screenshot of the third One Punch Man World Scenic Photo location in Downstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 4: A battleground where heroes once fought! The sign on the ground reads: “Photography service available, 50 per picture.”

Location: Second Floor (2F)

Go to an arena-like space on the second floor and take a photo from its southwestern corner.

An in-game screenshot of the fourth One Punch Man World Scenic Photo location in Downstream (Image via Perfect World)

Abandoned Sewer - Upstream

Photo 1: All lives are equal

Location: First Floor (1F)

Go to the first floor and reach an open space like a hospital room. Take a photo that’s near the bed.

An in-game screenshot of the first scenic photo in Upstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 2: There is nothing wrong with such a life.

Location: First Floor (1F)

From the exit to the City Area, go to the first floor to find two NPCs near a trashcan bonfire. Find a photo from the opposite of them.

An in-game screenshot of the second photo's location in Upstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 3: I’m back. Welcome home.

Location: Second Floor (2F)

Move forward from the exit to the City Area and take a left turn to climb down the stairs. Go straight and take a left until you reach the stairs that lead to the first floor, and take a photo from there.

An in-game screenshot of a third scenic photo location in Upstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 4: This is my whole world.

Location: Second Floor (2F)

Walk a few steps forward from the exit to the City Area.

An in-game screenshot of the fourth One Punch Man World Scenic Photo in Upstream (Image via Perfect World)

Photo 5: Even the darkest corner will not be forgotten by the world.

Location: First Floor (1F)

Go near an arena-like space to view two trashcan bonfires and take a photo there.

An in-game screenshot of the fifth One Punch Man World scenic photo location in Upstream (Image via Perfect World)

That covers our guide to finding all One Punch Man World Scenic Photos. Check out our One Punch Man World tier list for faster in-game progression.