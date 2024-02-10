The One Punch Man World Scenic Photos side quest unlocks upon reaching Team Level 20 and completing the first part of Zombieman’s Biography quest, Aegis - Part 1. Doing so unlocks two new locations in City Z’s map: Abandoned Sewer-Upstream and Abandoned Sewer-Downstream, where a kid named Goro resides with others.
After unlocking the sewers, look for an NPC named Travel Agency Staff around City A’s cafe area, who also acts as a Collectibles Shop in-game. Then, he persuades you to take on the “Mysterious Journey” of collecting scenic photos.
This article provides location details to help you find all One Punch Man World Scenic photos in Cities A and Z.
One Punch Man World Scenic Photos side quest details
Like One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens and Fresh Servers, you can exchange collected Scenic Photos with the Travel Agency Staff for growth materials, such as EXP cards, Credits, Level 4-6 Loot Box, and Intel Box. Each photo has a one-sentence description (which also serves as a clue) and is numbered, which you can view from the Collectibles menu.
Collecting 20 One Punch Man World Scenic Photos will complete the quest. There are eight photos in City A and City Z each, four in Abandoned Sewer-Upstream and five in Abandoned Sewer-Downstream. You can take a photo by walking up to purple-colored eye icons across the cities.
Below are the details of all One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations with their in-game number, descriptions, and in-game screenshots.
All One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations in City A
Here are all the locations in City A to find One Punch Man World Scenic Photos:
Photo 1: If the songs of Heroes are to be sung, peace is the greatest singer.
Location: City Area
- You will find a photo just outside the Delicious Coffee shop in the City Area.
Photo 2: Daily life is made up of the repetitive hustle and bustle from week to week.
Location: City Area
- Go to the World Bank and find a scenic photo behind the blue car.
Photo 3: Leisure is a kind of pleasure that everyone should be able to enjoy.
Location: City Area
- Find a photo near Area Movement Terminal, opposite the Best Mocha Coffee shop.
Photo 4: Games are like life, but life is not a game.
Location: City Area
- Go near the escalators in the City Area and take a photo.
Photo 5: Tap forward and reach the goal.
Location: City Area
- Go to the Arcade Center and take a photo near the Vending Machine.
Photo 6: A refueling station for life.
Location: City Area
- Walk toward the Civic Park entry and take a photo on the pavement on the right side, near Udon Restaurant.
Photo 7: Breathe in the breath of the city.
Location: Riverwalk
- Find an NPC named “The Fisherman Who Never Takes a Day Off” and take a photo from near him.
Photo 8: The flute was never heard.
Location: General Hospital
- Look for a parked ambulance on the General Hospital premises and take a photo near it.
All One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations in City Z
There are eight photos in City Z; their location details and screenshots are given below:
Photo 1: One hundred years of sunrises & one hundred years of sunsets.
Location: Shopping District
- Find a photo on the pavement across the street from the bar.
Photo 2: This is where heroes become Heroes.
Location: Shopping District
- Go to the Arcade Center and take a photo near its entrance.
Photo 3: The strength of humanity lies in changing oneself.
Location: Shopping District
- Near the bus station.
Photo 4: A world that belongs to you and me.
Location: Shopping District
- Inside the Shopping District Square near the bus station.
Photo 5: The sky embraces every cloud.
Location: Shopping District
- Walk across the street from the Parafit Shop and take a photo.
Photo 6: The World is lifted up.
Location: Shopping District
- Face the Parafit Shop and walk toward the left. Take a photo from under the roof of the Beer Bar.
Photo 7: Love & poetry dedicated to the city.
Location: Shopping District
- Walk left from Photo 6’s location and take a photo near the museum. (You can also look for an NPC named “Glum Man” and find a photo near the bench opposite him.)
Photo 8: Looking out at the view.
Location: Station Street
- Go to the overhead bridge and take a photo.
All One Punch Man World Scenic Photos locations at Abandoned Sewer
There are four scenic photos in the Abandoned Sewer-Downstream and five in the Abandoned Sewer-Upstream. You can find the sewer in City Z, which unlocks after clearing the first part of Zombieman’s Biography quest. Below are all locations to find One Punch Man World Scenic Photos in Downstream and Upstream.
Abandoned Sewer-Downstream
Photo 1: They dance in darkness.
Location: Second Floor (2F)
- After entering downstream, go straight, then turn right. Leave the first stair and climb down the second one. Then, turn right and climb up two stars to reach the second floor’s jumping point and take a photo.
Photo 2: Metalhide Vessel.
Location: Second Floor (2F)
- Near the first jump point.
Photo 3: Lost City in the Cloudy Land
Location: First Floor (1F)
- Walk toward the exit to Abandoned Sewer-Upstream, and you will find a photo just before the stairs.
Photo 4: A battleground where heroes once fought! The sign on the ground reads: “Photography service available, 50 per picture.”
Location: Second Floor (2F)
- Go to an arena-like space on the second floor and take a photo from its southwestern corner.
Abandoned Sewer - Upstream
Photo 1: All lives are equal
Location: First Floor (1F)
- Go to the first floor and reach an open space like a hospital room. Take a photo that’s near the bed.
Photo 2: There is nothing wrong with such a life.
Location: First Floor (1F)
- From the exit to the City Area, go to the first floor to find two NPCs near a trashcan bonfire. Find a photo from the opposite of them.
Photo 3: I’m back. Welcome home.
Location: Second Floor (2F)
- Move forward from the exit to the City Area and take a left turn to climb down the stairs. Go straight and take a left until you reach the stairs that lead to the first floor, and take a photo from there.
Photo 4: This is my whole world.
Location: Second Floor (2F)
- Walk a few steps forward from the exit to the City Area.
Photo 5: Even the darkest corner will not be forgotten by the world.
Location: First Floor (1F)
- Go near an arena-like space to view two trashcan bonfires and take a photo there.
That covers our guide to finding all One Punch Man World Scenic Photos. Check out our One Punch Man World tier list for faster in-game progression.