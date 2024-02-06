Finding One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens is the objective of The Adventure Never Ends, the first side quest that unlocks when you reach Team Level 2 in the game. It triggers when a character stumbles upon one of the many Mystery Tokens scattered across City A. Players must visit the Arcade Center and talk to the receptionist to accept the task. The receptionist will then direct them to a guy playing a video game.
The guy’s name is Detective Tisan, and the whole quest is his design. He invites players on an adventure to find 57 tokens scattered in City A and City Z.
This article provides all locations to find them, helping you complete The Adventure Never Ends side quest.
One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens side quest details
Upon completing the One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens quest, you will get one Normal Draw Ticket to summon on the Regular Draw banner from the in-game gacha and one Penetrating Eye Will Chip. Additionally, the tokens can be exchanged for growth items with the owner of a manga shop in City Z or Detective Tisan.
The Mystery Tokens collection status can be viewed by entering the Collectibles interface from the main menu. To do so, you must tap the Transcend button at the top-right corner of the screen, click the Collectibles button, and enter the Mystery Token interface.
You can tap the found token (a coin with a question mark symbol) to display the Obtain Prompt. The prompt shows a message indicating the location of where the obtained token was found.
All One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens locations in City A
You can find one Mystery Token at Riverwalk, two at Civic Park, 20 at City Area, and eight at General Hospital. Here are all the locations of all 31 tokens in City A:
All One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens location in City Z
City Z will be accessible upon reaching Team Level 10 in One Punch Man World. You can search in the city for Mystery Tokens after unlocking the map.
There are 22 tokens at the shopping district and four at the station street. Here are all locations:
After collecting all Mystery Tokens, talk to Detective Tisan to embark on another side quest that requires you to collect Fresh Servers.
That concludes our Mystery Tokens locations guide for One Punch Man World. Interested players can check out our One Punch Man World tier list for an easy in-game journey.