Finding One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens is the objective of The Adventure Never Ends, the first side quest that unlocks when you reach Team Level 2 in the game. It triggers when a character stumbles upon one of the many Mystery Tokens scattered across City A. Players must visit the Arcade Center and talk to the receptionist to accept the task. The receptionist will then direct them to a guy playing a video game.

The guy’s name is Detective Tisan, and the whole quest is his design. He invites players on an adventure to find 57 tokens scattered in City A and City Z.

This article provides all locations to find them, helping you complete The Adventure Never Ends side quest.

One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens side quest details

Collecting all Mystery Tokens and completing The Adventure Never Ends side quest grants a Normal Draw Ticket and a Will chip (Image via Perfect World)

Upon completing the One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens quest, you will get one Normal Draw Ticket to summon on the Regular Draw banner from the in-game gacha and one Penetrating Eye Will Chip. Additionally, the tokens can be exchanged for growth items with the owner of a manga shop in City Z or Detective Tisan.

The Mystery Tokens collection status can be viewed by entering the Collectibles interface from the main menu. To do so, you must tap the Transcend button at the top-right corner of the screen, click the Collectibles button, and enter the Mystery Token interface.

You can tap the found token (a coin with a question mark symbol) to display the Obtain Prompt. The prompt shows a message indicating the location of where the obtained token was found.

All One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens locations in City A

You can find one Mystery Token at Riverwalk, two at Civic Park, 20 at City Area, and eight at General Hospital. Here are all the locations of all 31 tokens in City A:

Mystery Token No. Obtain Prompt Location 1 A beautiful encounter at the Riverwalk Observation Deck. Go to the Riverwalk Observation Deck and find it near an NPC, Unlucky Girlfriend. 2 A pleasant surprise in the vegetable section of the Chain Supermarket. In the Chain Supermarket’s vegetable section. 3 A secret stash in the Arcade Center. Between racing game machines in the Arcade center. 4 A sparkle in front of the Citizen Center's restroom. Go to Civic Park and find it in the front of the restroom. 5 Childish fun under the merry-go-round at the Citizen Center. In the Civic Park, under the merry-go-round. 6 A secret omission at the General Hospital's bike parking area. In the General Hospital’s bike parking lot area, next to the manhole cover 7 An undercover presence in the green area at the General Hospital. Find an Ambulance and look between the tall bushes in front of it. 8 A companion beside the bench at the General Hospital. Find a vending machine in the Hospital area and look under the bench beside it. 9 A gaze behind the road barrier at the General Hospital. Inside General Hospital’s premises, walk up to the end of parking spot number 1. 10 Treasure among the cardboard piles across the General Hospital. Go across the General Hospital to the spot with buildings and shops. Look for the cardboard piles with a red cone beside them. 11 The person enjoying the breeze by the air conditioning unit at the General Hospital. Face the General Hospital entrance and look to the left in the corner with air conditioning, an unused vending machine, and two red cones. 12 A sparkling shard protected by the bench aisle at the General Hospital. Walk up to the cemented wall with " General Hospital” written at the hospital’s entrance. Walk to the left and find the token between two benches. 13 A faint light from the mysterious shop across from the General Hospital. Go across the General Hospital, find a shop with a Pizza signboard, and look in a corner between the Pizza and Karaoke bar. 14 Metallic essence on the coffee shop's plant shelf. Walk to the Arcade Center and approach the Coffee Shop on the left. 15 Unsold items at the summer special drinks shop window. Walk up to the entrance of the Chain Supermarket, go to the right, and pick up a token behind the tall plant. 16 A "fake coin" in the corner of the vending machine. Walk up to the exit to Riverwalk in the City Area and find a token in front of the vending machine on the left. 17 A sparkle beside the outdoor platform's trash bin Take the escalator in the City Area cafe to go to the second floor. Find a token behind the trash can. 18 Leisure time at the coffee shop entrance Go to the Area Movement Terminal of City A and find a token at the entrance of the Best Mocha Coffee shop. 19 A spotlight under the shop's promotional board It is on the right side from the exit to the Riverwalk, in front of the coffee shop. 20 A hidden push notification in the advertising lightbox. Walk towards the Civic Park exit and search for a poster with green, blue, and white colors above the trash bin on the right. 21 A glitter under a bench outside the sportswear shop Walk to the Sakura shop from City A’s Area Movement Terminal and find a token under the black bench. 22 Rain from the sunshade's canopy. Go to the cafe in the city area and find one on top of one of the canopies. 23 Treasure within a pile of grocery boxes Go to the city area’s cafe and find the “Young Style” shop across the road. See beside a pile of grocery boxes. 24 A little star under the lobby column Go left from the General Hospital exit until you see a red ribbon in front of the building. 25 A secret merchandise beside the 10th anniversary sale sign. Walk to the left from the Bank’s entrance in the city area. Find a token under the bench behind the red and white cones. 26 A guiding light in the square monument Go to the statue with “S1 A” written in front of the cafe in the city area. 27 Items awaiting recycling on the waste collection sign. Go to the right from the city area’s cafe and find a token on the top of the CD sign. 28 Fugitive goods behind the truck. Go towards the entrance to Civic Park and walk left into the alley to find a truck and a pile of cartoon boxes. 29 A fragment beneath the yellow vending machine. Walk up to the entrance of Civic Park and turn left into the alley. Find a token under the yellow vending machine inside the alley. 30 Shimmering dust atop the gray vending machine. Walk towards the Civic Park entrance and stop right after crossing the Chain Supermarket. See to the left and find a token on the vending machine. 31 Fence-sitter on the tiled wall. Walk up to the Civic Park entrance and turn left near Udon Restaurant. Go near a vending machine and an electric pole to pick up a token.

All One Punch Man World Mystery Tokens location in City Z

City Z will be accessible upon reaching Team Level 10 in One Punch Man World. You can search in the city for Mystery Tokens after unlocking the map.

There are 22 tokens at the shopping district and four at the station street. Here are all locations:

Mystery Token No. Obtain Prompt Location 1 A small test in front of the Police Station. Go to the Police Station’s parking spot in the shopping district. Look for two bikes parked next to the green trash bins and pick up a token hidden between them. 2 A floral gift at the clothing shop entrance. Go to the green Clothing Shop across the street from the Police Station. Find a token between the flower stand and four red cones. 3 A shopping giveaway at the Sunshine Convenience Store entrance. Find a token next to the Police Station at Sunshine Mart's entrance. 4 The value of the manhole cover. Pick up a Mystery Token on the manhole cover next to the teleportation sign in front of the Police Station. 5 Greenery atop an air conditioning unit. Walk up to the bar near the Police Station. Go across the street from it and find a mystery token on the air conditioning unit. 6 Treasure tucked away in the corner around the trash bin. Find adjacent blue and green colored vending machines next to the bar. You will see two benches and a plant to its opposite. Pick up the token next to the plant. 7 A sparkle at the Convenience Store corner. Navigate yourself to the Parafit Shop Owner on the map. Walk to its left until you see an ad for an ice cream. Pick up a token hidden behind the ad sign. 8 The light of trust beside the tea shop. Go to the Speed Mobile shop near the Area Movement Terminal. Walk to its left and pick up a token in front of the door with “Trust” written on it. 9 A faint glow amid the museum's stone columns. Walk across the street from the Area Movement Terminal to the building constructed with red bricks. You will find a token next to the trash bin on the left side of the building. 10 Inspiration beneath the block sculpture. Go towards the left from where you found the ninth Mystery Token until you see a Glum Man. Walk past him to the red statue and pick up a token hidden under it. 11 A token of kindness in the corner of the pink flower bed. Go to an enclosed park in the middle of the street opposite the location of the tenth Mystery Token. You will see two benches on the right. Pick up a token hidden behind them. 12 Real game tokens at the bank entrance. Walk towards Station Street and stop at the Bank’s entrance with three red cones. Pick up a mystery token near the left cone. 13 Twinkling steam by the sewer manhole cover. Go to the Supermarket. Find two vending machines situated across the Supermarket. Pick up a token between the machines. 14 The welcome tokens at the Arcade Center entrance. Find a token across the manga shop near the Arcade Center. 15 The temptation tokens at the takoyaki shop. Walk into the road on the right side of the Arcade Center and find a token in the shopping district. Pick up a Mystery Token from under the bench in front of the Tasty Takoyoki shop. 16 Witness to the partnership between the beef restaurant and the real estate agency. Go to the Real Estate business next to the Thrift Shop and find a token in front of its entrance. 17 Covert surveillance beside the roller shutter door. In the station street, face the vending machines and walk to the left until you see a roller shutter door and a wooden bench. Look for a token between the bench and the wall. 18 A glow on the overpass. Find a Mystery Token on the green overhead bridge in Station Street. 19 Guiding light near the red mailbox. Enter the station street and go to the right until you see green and blue vending machines. Find a Mystery Token behind the parked moped near the red vending machine. 20 An erroneously dropped coin near the telephone booth. Enter the station street and look for a building with a revolving glass door entrance on the left side. Look for parked bikes and a red box between them. Pick a Mystery Token shining on top of the box. 21 Hidden Cashier Surveillance in Arcade Center. Walk to the left after entering the Arcade Center. Find a token on the currency exchange machine on the right side between the racing and Extreme Sports gaming machines. 22 Hidden Ad Behind Arcade Center Bulletin Board. Enter the Arcade Center and look for an ad sign with “Space on sale.” Pick up a token behind it. 23 Banana Mate in Fruit Shop. Enter the Chain Supermarket and walk to the right until you see three blue boxes and a cartoon with bananas in the sitting area. Pick up a token from between them. 24 Old Shelf Surprise. Enter the Thrift Shop in the shopping district. You will see a TV on sale for 4288 yen on the left. Pick up a token from under it. 25 Old Stuff Time. You will see suitcases on the right side inside the Thrift Shop. Pick up a token hidden behind them. 26 Aura Shards in Manga Shop Corner. Enter the manga shop and find a token under the table on the right.

After collecting all Mystery Tokens, talk to Detective Tisan to embark on another side quest that requires you to collect Fresh Servers.

That concludes our Mystery Tokens locations guide for One Punch Man World. Interested players can check out our One Punch Man World tier list for an easy in-game journey.