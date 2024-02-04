One Punch Man World is the latest addition to the universe of gacha games, and it has already started to create a positive impression on the minds of the gaming community. Based on the popular anime, the game introduces some of the most iconic characters and villains from the One Punch Man universe. That said, many fans wonder if the latest offering from Crunchyroll is free-to-play or not.

While all the content of One Punch Man World is completely licensed and contains original characters, it's completely free to play. In fact, the newly-released gacha is available on both mobile and PC, and players won't have to spend anything to play it on either platform.

Does One Punch Man World have microtransactions?

Irrespective of whether players choose to play on their mobile devices or PCs, they won't have to spend anything to access the game modes. That said, there are certain benefits for those who choose to spend real-life money. In fact, there are plenty of different microtransactions, varying in their content and costs.

This is a pretty standard pattern for many free-to-play gachas, who make the base game and a lot of content available for free. Although it's not necessary for the players to spend money, progression is certainly easier and quicker for those who decide to dip into the microtransactions.

In fact, there's a character pack currently available for $99.99 (against the full price of $1000, apparently), which is certainly one of the most expensive microtransactions players can access.

Is One Punch Man World free-to-play friendly?

While it's hard to answer this question directly, the new One Punch Man game seems to be generous as of writing. This is partly to do with the fact that it was released three days ago, and there are plenty of new ways to get different resources. There are login bonuses that reward players for playing every day.

The pre-registration gifts also allow players to have more resources by starting their journeys. In terms of reputation, Crunchyroll isn't too stingy when it comes to resources. That said, it hopes to perform better than its other recent launches, like the Western version of Princess Connect R and Street Fighter Duel.

It will be interesting to see how the post-launch cycle of Crunchyroll's latest venture works. It's certain that the game has gained a lot of popularity already, which will provide it with the player base required to make any launch successfully. However, maintaining generosity, the developers will ensure that players continue to play One Punch Man World religiously.