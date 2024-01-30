11 best mobile gacha games to play in 2024

Gamers have an opportunity to try out many mobile gacha games every year, with Honkai Star Rail, Reverse 1999, Black Clover Mobile, and Aether Gazer being some popular releases of 2023. Most gacha titles offer RPG gameplay mechanics mixed with action, strategy, and turn-based combat systems. With so many options available, selecting the best that’s worth your time and gives full enjoyment might be a confusing task.

This article lists some of the best gachas available in the market. It will help you break the cycle of installing, uninstalling, and re-installing games in an endless pursuit of finding the one that satisfies your gacha thirst. Here are some of the best mobile gacha games to play in 2024.

Best mobile gacha games worth your time in 2024: Reverse 1999, Honkai Star Rail, and more

1) Reverse 1999

Released globally on October 26, 2023, by Bluepoch, Reverse 1999 offers a unique premise involving time travel. The timeline starts reversing from December 29, 1999, at 11:59, due to a mysterious phenomenon called the “storm”. You take the role of a timekeeper named Vertin, who is unaffected by the phenomenon and traverses different timelines in history. This mobile gacha game offers unique characters, such as a piece of door, an alien, A Knight with only his armor and sword, and many more.

The title’s aesthetics and character designs look fantastic, and combat offers a highly strategic card-based combat system. To successfully clear stages, you must focus on careful team building and time your cards right. Gacha fans can try Reverse 1999 for its beautiful design, interesting characters, and unique plot.

2) Goddess of Victory Nikke

Goddess of Victory Nikke is a product of Shift Up, released on November 4, 2022. This mobile gacha game is known for its outstanding story and gorgeous female characters with unique firearm types such as Assault Rifle, Sniper, Rocket Launcher, Submachine Gun, and Shotgun. The title also offers a PvP mode with PvE content, such as Simulation Room, Tribe Towers, solo and union raids, and more.

The game features a third-person shooter combat system, which is easy to master. Shift Up debuts new characters and introduces new events to Goddess of Victory Nikke almost every two weeks. They regularly collect feedback and try to improve the title to provide the best gaming experience to its vast player base.

3) Genshin Impact

The action-adventure title by miHoYo is currently one of the most popular mobile gacha games. Genshin Impact offers a massive open world with almost endless exploration possibilities. You can also dive underwater and explore the aquatic world in this mobile gacha game.

Hoyoverse regularly rolls out updates packed with new features, events, characters, and more. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular mobile games, with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. A great storyline, excellent graphics, and meticulous character designs are some of its outstanding features.

4) Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is another successful mobile gacha game by Hoyoverse. The title offers a turn-based combat system with a high focus on team building and character development. Its top-notch graphics and beautiful character designs can attract any gacha fan and get them hooked.

Honkai Strai Rail allows you to build a four-person squad, equip them with Light Cones and Relics, and fight in a sci-fi world against various enemies. As a Trailblazer, you can engage in multiple game modes, such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall, other farming stages like Calyx and Stagnant Shadow, and more.

5) Arknights

Arknights has been around for four years, providing new content regularly since its release on May 1, 2019. The mobile gacha game indulges in a highly strategic tower-defense combat system where you deploy 12 characters on the battlefield and destroy enemies while they try to get to your base. After clearing chapter two, you will find yourself figuring out a solution to beat the level, demanding more of your strategic skills.

The best thing about Arknights’ gameplay is that you can clear all content with lower-rarity units by building them consistently. But there’s a catch: the grinding can be challenging, and the stamina can make it more difficult. If you want challenging gameplay and are willing to devote your time and undivided attention, Arknights can be the best gacha you can try in 2024.

6) Punishing Gray Raven

Developed by Kuro Games, Punishing Gray Raven (PGR) is set in a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by a lethal pathogen called Punishing Virus. This mobile gacha game offers action-based combat that relies heavily on combos to deal damage. PGR is known for its generous gacha system among fans, which provides an excellent pity system. You can obtain any debut character of a new update within 60 pulls at a 100% rate-up from the event’s banner.

Combat in PGR provides an immersive experience with flashy visuals and excellent background music. Although lengthy, the title offers a very intriguing story and rich world-building. Any gacha fans who enjoy skill-based combat and generous gacha can try out Punishing Gray Raven in 2024 on their mobile devices or PC.

7) Another Eden

Developed by Wright Flyer Studios, Another Eden offers a classic single-player JRPG experience on mobile. This mobile gacha game does not have time-limited content, and beginners can also play some permanent collaboration events held in the early years, such as the Persona 5: Royal crossover. Another Eden will greet players with many side stories, quests, and seemingly endless content for a mobile title.

You can unlock new Another Eden characters through story progression without pulling for high-rarity units. Clearing the content with lower-rarity units is also possible. Moreover, some lower rarity units can also be ascended to 5-star, the highest in-game rarity.

8) Black Clover Mobile

Black Clover Mobile was released globally on November 30, 2024. Developed by Vic Game Studios, this game based on the popular anime series Black Clover lets fans replay the anime’s story as a mobile gacha game. It has garnered over five million downloads within a few months of release with a star rating of 4.6 on the Google Play Store.

The title offers story, PvP, and Limited and Normal challenge game modes. Black Clover Mobile’s combat system is a tactical turn-based strategy with an elemental system. You can also explore its world, find chests, and engage in various activities. Its graphics and character designs are also top-notch and can please fans of Black Clover anime.

9) Blue Archive

Blue Archive is a mobile gacha game with a brilliant story. Developed by Nexon Games, it was released globally on November 8, 2021, for mobile devices. In this mobile gacha game, you can obtain new units from the in-game gacha system like in other titles on this list. However, it also lets you farm for certain 3-star Blue Archive characters, the highest rarity in Blue Archive.

Additionally, the Sweep feature in Blue Archive will ease the grinding process. Upon completing a mission with three stars, you can Sweep it, meaning you can skip the combat and get EXP and rewards without actually playing the cleared stages again.

10) Limbus Company

Like other Project Moon titles, Limbus Company also heavily focuses on lore, settings, and characters. The plot of this mobile gacha game is full of mystery, with a high amount of visuals containing gores and blood. You play as protagonist Dante, whose head is replaced by a working clock. Your squad consists of 12 Sinners (in-game characters), and you can obtain multiple versions of each, called Identities, from the in-game gacha system.

Limbus Company offers turn-based strategic combat, which might overwhelm beginners. Its tutorial fails to explain the in-depth combat mechanics comprehensively. However, it can be enjoyable once you understand how buffs, debuffs, The Clashes, staggering, and other mechanics work.

11) Path to Nowhere

Path to Nowhere is another tower-defense entry to our 2024’s best mobile gacha games list. This mobile gacha game gives off cyberpunk vibes. Additionally, it offers gorgeous character designs and amazingly performed voice acting and background music. The tower-defense combat can be fun, with enough moves available to reposition the deployed characters on the battlefield.

The story is not outstanding, but it is enough to get you hooked. You take the role of the chief of the Minos Bureau of Crisis Control and control a squad of convicted prisoners that were mutated. They’ve lost their sanity but have gained superhuman strength. Developers Aisno Games released Path to Nowhere on October 27, 2022, for Android and iOS.