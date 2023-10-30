Reverse 1999 beginners guide for strong start

Reverse 1999 offers a great story with eye-pleasing designs. It features turn-based strategic battles where players use cards to unleash powerful moves upon enemies. This gacha RPG offers story mode and stages to farm for development materials.

Reverse 1999 was released globally on October 26, 2023. Multiple farming stages, tons of items, and a combat system that requires strategic card placements might overwhelm a new player. This article provides some helpful tips for beginners to breeze through stages, have a better grasp of the meta, and enjoy the story.

Reverse 1999: best tips for beginners

1) Understanding combat mechanics

An in-game screenshot of Reverse 1999 battlefield. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999’s squad comprises three active characters or Arcanists and a substitute, who enters the battlefield if one dies. Arcanists have two basic arcane skills and one Ultimate represented by cards on the battlefield. They range from one to three star-level, and players can merge cards with identical stars, advance them to a higher star level, and deal additional damage in turn-based combat.

A squad has three Action Points (APs) for each round; deploying or moving a card costs one AP. The cards can also merge automatically if identical ones are adjacent. To cast an Ultimate, an Arcanist must have five Moxies (represented by Stars under the HP bar). Reverse 1999 players can increase characters’ Moxie by moving, deploying, or merging cards.

Additionally, one can take advantage of Tuning Skills: Grand Orchestra and First Melody. They generate one or two-star incantations that can merge with any cards and change them on the screen.

2) Understanding the Afflatus relations

There are six Afflatus in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Afflatus is the elemental type in this mobile gacha title. Each character possesses one among these: Beast, Plant, Star, Mineral, Spirit, and Intelligence. They cyclically interact and inflict 30% more damage to enemies with weaker Afflatus. Here are the details:

Beast inflicts 30% more damage to Plant

Plant to Star

Star to Mineral

Mineral to Beast

Additionally, the Spirit and Intelligence Afflatus deal more than 30% damage to each other and are neutral against those four mentioned above.

Before entering the battlefield, the preparation screen shows enemies Afflatus’ details and recommends which element to use. It’s always best to use the characters with Afflatus that provide an advantage over foes and dish out additional damage, especially in Chapters 3 and 4.

3) Complete tutorial courses

Complete Reverse 1999 tutorials and earn free rewards. (Image via Bluepoch)

Beginners can complete Reverse 1999 tutorial courses by clicking the Pen and Book symbol at the top right screen in any chapter. There are eight courses, each offering three chapters that help one learn about various combat mechanics. Here is the list of chapters and what each offers:

Tactics: For Afflatus relations and attack strategies

For Afflatus relations and attack strategies Incantation: Upgrade cards and how to merge effectively

Upgrade cards and how to merge effectively Control Statuses: How to debuff enemies by canceling their attacks and Ultimate

How to debuff enemies by canceling their attacks and Ultimate Ultimates: How to prepare for Ultimate

How to prepare for Ultimate Tuning: How to effectively use Tuning skills

How to effectively use Tuning skills Solutions: How to survive and turn the tables in a dire situation.

How to survive and turn the tables in a dire situation. Examination: This is the last course and tests all skills learned in previous tutorials.

Learning about combat mechanics is not the only advantage the courses offer. Clearing each also grants 60 clear drops, and completing all grants Grand Orchestra tuning skill.

4) Building a well-balanced team

A well-balanced Reverse 1999 team comprises two DPS characters and one healer, (Image via Bluepoch)

Each Reverse 1999 team comprises four Arcanists, out of which one acts as a substitute and enters the battlefield when a character dies. Each stage has goals, and completing all grants better drops. Building an effective team guarantees a perfect win, unlocks Hard difficulty stages, and a replaying feature, perfect for farming in-game items.

First, build a DPS character of every Afflatus, then include a second damage dealer or Support and a healer. Although healers are not required in the early stages, building them from the start gives an edge in later chapters. Additionally, it’s best to upgrade the characters of all Afflatus if possible.

To summarize, a well-balanced team comprises a DPS unit, a Support or secondary damage dealer, and a healer. It’s better to include Intelligence or Spirit Afflatus character for the Substitute.

5) Level up characters to at least Insight Level I

Upgrade characters to Insight I in Reverse 1999 and unlock special passive. (Image via Bluepoch)

Each Reverse 1999 character can upgrade up to level 30, after which they require performing Insight, and each Arcanist needs unique items. There are three levels of Insight, from I to III. Performing Insight also unlocks a passive called Inheritance, unique to each unit. Inheritance grants special buffs and increases overall combat prowess.

Upgrade every unit in a player’s squad to at least Insight level 1. The stages for farming Insight materials unlock after clearing Chapter 2, Stage 8. Completing Chapter 2, Stage 13, and later stages requires a party comprising characters at Insight level 1 because one faces enemies with increased combat prowess.

6) Build wilderness as soon as possible

Unlock Wilderness in Reverse 1999 to passively earn Dust and Sharpodonty. (Image via Bluepoch)

Wilderness unlocks in Chapter 2, and it’s best to build it immediately, which requires placing islands and buildings. It consists of Dust Bell Tower, Sharpodonty Market, Wishing Spring, and Paleohall. They are excellent ways to earn Dust and Sharpodonty passively. One can also craft Insight, Resonate, and Psychubes materials.

Additionally, players can place a certain number of characters depending on the level of Paleohall to increase their bond with them and unlock their stories.

7) Farm materials daily

Play Artificial Somnubalism mode to farm Resonate materials in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 offers several game modes for farming essential items, such as Dust, Sharpodonty, and Insight and Resonance materials. Here are the details of the conditions to unlock each:

Clearing Chapter 1, Stage 11 unlocks The Poussiere for farming Dust and Mintage Aesthetics for Sharpodonty .

and . Reaching Chapter 2, Stage 8 unlocks Insight materials farming stages for these four elements: Mineral, Star, Plant, and Beast.

farming stages for these four elements: Mineral, Star, Plant, and Beast. Reaching Chapter 3, Stage 2 unlocks Artificial Somnambulism game mode for farming Resonance materials and Clear Drops.

Farming daily on these stages helps in swift character progression. Players can also replay completed stages using Activity to earn materials and answer trail puzzles in each chapter to get clear drops.

Notably, players must also complete daily and weekly missions and beginners' missions from the Beginning of the Tale to get materials for free. Click the Task button on the left side below the Mail icon to view the pending tasks and claim rewards such as Unilog and clear drops to summon new units from banners.