Reverse 1999 gacha rates explained

Reverse 1999 is a tactical role-playing game that transports players to an alternate 20th-century realm as Timekeepers. It enables them to use the mystical Arcanum's power and features a Gacha system that can be used to summon the game's different characters. However, a beginner may face a hard time comprehending this system as it entails complex summoning and drop rates.

This article aims to explain the gacha system in Reverse 1999, its range of summon types and banners.

Reverse 1999 gacha system explained

Developed by Bluepoch, Reverse 1999 is a gacha game that features RPG and turn-based strategical combat mechanics. Furthermore, it has a time travel-themed storyline. The game's gacha system features a wide range of drop rates for its characters.

If you're not aware, the system is a monetization scheme followed in many free-to-play mobile games and allows players to spend in-game currencies for a random reward via any spin or pull. A beginner is advised to understand these drop rates beforehand, as it can help with the game's summoning mechanics. Here are the drop rates for different characters according to their tier:

2-star: 5% rate

5% rate 3-star: 45% rate

45% rate 4-star: 40% rate

40% rate 5-star: 8.5% rate

8.5% rate 6-star: 1.5% rate

As signified by these rates, those who fall under 3-4 star grades have the highest chances of being obtained. Moreover, those within six and five-star grades have the lowest drop rates due to their rarity. Needless to say, they are the most sought-after characters under the gacha system.

You can boost the chances of acquiring these six-star grades' characters by increasing your number of pulls after the 60th attempt.

Reverse 1999 Beginner, Limited, and Standard banners

The game helps players obtain in-game characters through its banners. A novice should use the Beginner banner, as it yields useful characters without requiring much effort.

As its name suggests, the Limited banner features unique characters for a finite period that are unlikely to appear anywhere else.

Standard Banner, on the other hand, offers characters that you have been using from the beginning. If you wish to play with a familiar selection, this banner is the ideal choice.

Note that you can choose whatever banner you find fit, as each has a specific use and capability to provide unique in-game characters.

Check out this article for the game's free codes and steps to redeem them.