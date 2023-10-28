All Reverse 1999 chapters puzzles and their answers

Reverse 1999 is an RPG gacha game with a unique premise that takes players back in historic times, such as The Great Depression of 1929. It is set in an alternate reality where humans exist alongside Arcanists possessing Arcane skills. The combat system is a turn-based strategy where one uses Incantations or cards to destroy foes.

While exploring the story, players will stumble upon trails in some stages. Some are tutorials about combat mechanics and strategies, while others are side stories. And there are puzzles that one must answer, which grant Clear Drops. This article provides all answers for puzzles in Reverse 1999's chapters one to four.

Answers to Reverse 1999 puzzles: Chapters one to four

Scroll the background and click the yellow glowing symbol to display puzzles.(Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 has four chapters at launch. The first, In Our Time, concludes in 16 stages with four puzzles. The second chapter, Tender is the Night, of this turn-based RPG comprises 13 stages with three riddles.

After clearing them, players unlock Chapter 3, Nouvelles et Textes Pour Rien. It has 16 stages, out of which four have trail puzzles. Lastly, the fourth chapter, El oro de los tigres, has 23 stages and two present puzzles.

Below are the answers to each puzzle for all chapters in this mobile gacha title.

Reverse 1999 Chapter One: In Our Time

Chapter One, Stage 15 question about Schneider's sister.(Image via Bluepoch)

1) Stage seven: What is the thing with one horn hung high above her hall that always gazes at people?

Answer: Quiet Ravenheart

2) Stage ten: So what is Matilda Bouanich’s score?

Answer: 86

3) Stage 12: You must submit the Truth Serum.

Answer: Get it by clearing Chapter 1, Stage 12.

4) Stage 15: How many older sisters does Schneider have?

Answer: 12

Reverse 1999 Chapter Two: Tender is the Night

1) Stage three: The puzzle requires you to submit a Tiny Key.

Answer: You can obtain it by clearing Chapter 2, Stage 15.

2) Stage four: A noisy critter is wandering by the road, giving out flyers, and you attempt to give it a hand. It doubts why but does nothing else.

Answer: This is a picture puzzle requiring you to navigate critter to the flag on the map, avoiding obstacles. Here is the answer:

Answer to Chapter Two, Stage Four.(Image via Bluepoch)

3) Stage six: You must submit the Garden Key item.

Answer: Get it by clearing Chapter 2, Stage 12.

Reverse 1999 Chapter Three: Nouvelles et Textes Pour Rien

1) Stage five: It asks you to submit Tiny Acorn.

Answer: You can obtain it by answering the Chapter 3 Stage 15 puzzle.

2) Stage seven: You must answer two questions listed below: Where are the Fish and Chips? And where is the pea puree?

Answer: Basket and Cabinet

3) Stage 12: This is a desperate attempt. You must take it seriously.

Answer: You must make an escape route in the picture. Here is the answer:

Answer to Chapter Three, Stage 12 answer. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 Chapter Four: El oro de los tigres

1) Stage six: To sort out the mess takes certain patience.

Answer: You must fix the Project Relay Controller in a picture. Here is the answer:

Answer to Chapter Four, Stage Six puzzle. (Image via Bluepoch)

2) Stage ten: You must see blurry Silhouettes in the Crystal orb.

Answer: Move the bar until you make a paper boat with pieces of paper. Here is the picture:

Answer to Chapter Four, Stage Ten puzzle. (Image via Bluepoch)

That concludes our guide for chapters one to four. Interested Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 tier list for an easy in-game journey.