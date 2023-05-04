5 games with the best turn-based combat on the PC and Xbox Game Pass

Turn-based combat has been a staple in the world of video games for decades. It offers a unique and strategic approach to gameplay that can challenge even the most seasoned players. Whether you are a fan of tactical RPGs or card games, there is no shortage of games with turn-based combat on the PC and Xbox Game Pass.

In this article, we will take a look at the five best games with turn-based combat. These games are all available to download for free if you have the Xbox and PC Game Pass.

5 games with an engaging turn-based combat system

5) Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 is a post-apocalyptic RPG that features a turn-based combat system that is both challenging and rewarding. The game is set in a harsh, unforgiving world where players must scavenge for resources and battle against hostile factions. They must carefully position their characters to take advantage of cover and terrain. They must also manage their resources wisely, as ammunition and healing items are limited.

Players can customize their characters with a wide range of skills and abilities. The game also features a unique morale system, where the performance of the player's squad can impact their effectiveness in combat.

4) Octopath Traveler

The combat system in Octopath Traveler (Image via Square Enix)

Octopath Traveler is a beautiful RPG featuring a unique turn-based combat system that combines traditional RPG mechanics with modern innovations. The game is set in a stunningly detailed world that is filled with memorable characters and intricate storylines.

Octopath Traveler features eight different characters in its combat mode, each with different strengths and weaknesses. The game also has a unique Break system, and players can stun enemies by targeting their weaknesses.

3) Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is a turn-based card game (Image via Mega Crit Games)

Slay the Spire is a unique hybrid of a card game mixed with an action-adventure game. Developed by MegaCrit, it features a turn-based combat system that is unlike anything else on this list. The game is set in a dark fantasy world, where players must battle against hordes of monsters in each spire to get to the boss at the end of the level.

Players must strategically build a deck of cards, each with unique attributes, while carefully managing their resources as they only have a limited number of cards to play during each turn. Since its release, Slay the Spire has garnered a huge fanbase, and it is considered one of the best card games available right now.

2) Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics is a turn-based tactics game set in the iconic Gears of War universe. The game features intense, strategic combat in a post-apocalyptic world, with players battling against hordes of monsters and bosses. Combat takes place in a grid-based system, and players must carefully position their characters to take advantage of cover and terrain.

Gears Tactics also has an Overkill system, where players can earn extra actions by chaining together kills, making the game more fun and rewarding. The fluid movement of the game, along with the stunning visuals, make Gears Tactics worth checking out.

1) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an action RPG developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. It is the prequel to the latest release in the Yakuza series and features a unique turn-based combat system. The game is set in a fictionalized version of Tokyo, where players take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga, a former Yakuza member who must navigate the criminal underworld to clear his name.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system is both fresh and engaging. Players can recruit a wide range of characters to their party, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. They can also equip a variety of weapons and gear. Overall, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a must-play for anyone interested in turn-based combat games and is available for free on the Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Poll : 0 votes