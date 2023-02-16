Fact Check: Will Yakuza Like a Dragon Ishin get a day one Game Pass release?

The spinoff to the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon Ishin, is one of the most anticipated titles of 2023.

With it officially set to go live for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on February 21, 2023, fans of the franchise are quite interested to see what Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will bring to the table this time around.

RGG Studio @RGGStudio



The Dragon of Dojima Skin DLC let's you dress up Sakamoto Ryoma as Kazuma Kiryu, as if he's slipped back in time!



youtu.be/kqkDNGqWrvE



Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.



The Dragon of Dojima Skin DLC let's you dress up Sakamoto Ryoma as Kazuma Kiryu, as if he's slipped back in time!

Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The upcoming release of the spinoff has gotten many in the Yakuza community curious about some of the details regarding its launch. Apart from details regarding the early access date along with pre-order bonuses, many are curious about whether the title will get a day-one release on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Unfortunately, those who were looking to try the title out on Microsoft’s subscription model will not be able to do so as there are no plans for a Game Pass release any time soon.

Like a Dragon Ishin currently has no plans for a Game Pass launch

RGG Studio @RGGStudio



Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition to receive 6 DLC packs and 4-days Early Access to the game on February 17th.



Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition to receive 6 DLC packs and 4-days Early Access to the game on February 17th.

Much of the community's curiosity surrounding a Game Pass release stems from the fact that SEGA has historically brought each of the Yakuza titles to the subscription model. Even other Ryu Ga Gotoku games, like Judgement, have made their way to the game pass, so hoping for Like a Dragon Ishin to be added to the library on launch is not an impossible dream.

However, the developers and publishers (SEGA) are yet to provide any details on the spinoff making its way to the Game Pass. While it may not have a day-one release, it’s highly likely that the game will eventually make it to the subscription in the near future.

Until then, those who are looking to try out Like a Dragon Ishin will have to purchase the game on their respective platforms.

Additionally, those who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will be able to get a four-day early access to the title from February 17, 2023. The access will begin at 3:00 pm GMT for all regions and platforms, and there will be additional bonuses for those who have pre-ordered the base game or the Deluxe version.

Those who have the Digital Deluxe edition can look forward to these weapons: Kijinmaru Kunishige, Tsuyano Usukurenai, and Black Ship Cannon. There will also be six DLC packs to look forward to, including Shinsengumi Captain’s Set, Ryoma Growth Support Kit, Sword Upgrade Materials Kit, Gun Upgrade Materials Kit, Third Division Armament Expansion Kit, and The Dragon of Dojima Skin

