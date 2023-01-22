5 best card games to explore in 2023

Card games have been a favorite pastime for people of all ages since immemorial. They offer a great way to socialize with friends and family, and with the rise of online gaming, card games have become even more accessible.

This article will discuss the five best online card games to try out in 2023. These games are perfect for players looking to enjoy the fun and strategy from the comfort of their own homes and to connect with other players from around the globe.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

Hearthstone and four other online strategic card games to try

1) Magic the Gathering Arena

Platforms: Android, macOS, Microsoft Windows, iOS, GeForce Now, Mac operating systems

Magic the Gathering Arena is the digital version of the classic trading card game released in the 90s. The online version offers players the same depth and strategy as the physical game. Players can collect and build decks featuring spells, creatures, and artifacts and use them to defeat opponents in one-on-one matches.

The titlle features regular releases of new card sets and various game modes, making it a great choice for casual and competitive players.

2) Hearthstone

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android

Hearthstone is probably the most popular digital collectible card game on this list, developed by the makers of the popular Warcraft series by Blizzard Entertainment. Hearthstone offers players a wide variety of card decks to choose from and simple yet deep gameplay.

Players take on the role of a Warcraft hero and use their unique abilities and powerful minions to defeat their opponents.

One of the key features of Hearthstone is its accessibility. The game is easy to learn and play, making it a great option for casual players. Hearthstone also has high replayability and strategic depth, allowing players to experiment with different deck builds and strategies, making it appealing to competitive players.

3) Gwent

Platforms: Android, PlayStation 4, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Xbox One, Mac operating systems

This digital card game was originally developed as a minigame for the popular RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Since then, Gwent has developed into a standalone game altogether.

At Gwent, players collect and build decks featuring characters from the Witcher universe and use them to defeat their opponents in a fast-paced, best-of-three format. Each game is divided into two rounds, with players taking turns to play cards from their decks and using special abilities and leader cards to gain an advantage.

The game features various cards, each with unique abilities, and players can use different strategies to counter their opponents.

4) Marvel Snap

Platforms: Android, ioS, and Microsoft Windows

Marvel Snap is a card game that allows players to take on the role of their favorite Marvel superheroes and engage in battles against their opponents. The game is designed for 2-6 players and can be played for around 30-40 minutes.

The game features various Marvel characters, each with unique abilities and powers. Players can collect and build decks featuring their favorite characters and use different strategies to defeat opponents.

5) Yu Gi Oh! Master Duel

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a highly-accessible digital version of the popular trading game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Players collect and build decks featuring a wide variety of monsters, spells, and trap cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Universe. The game is played one-on-one, with players using their decks to defeat opponents by reducing their life points to zero.

These are just a few examples of the many great online card games available. Whether you're a competitive player looking for a game with a deep strategy and a thriving tournament scene, or a casual gamer looking for a game, you can play with friends. There's an online card game out there for everyone.

