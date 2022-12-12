5 Strategy games set for a 2023 release date

Strategy games have evolved mightily over the last three decades, and the genre has diversified into many formats, ranging from tactical turn-based RPGs to real-time strategic action. This genre has a lot to offer considering the fact that the same gameplay mechanics can be applied to a wide array of settings, be it classic 4x styled space exploration or full-blown battles in a historically accurate setting.

2022 felt like a slightly dormant year for the strategy game genre. At the recently held The Game Awards 2022, it was Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope who came out on top as the best strategy game of the year.

However, 2023 promises to be a much better year when it comes to strategy games. Some fresh new ones, as well as mobile versions of some legendary titles are all lined up for strategy games enthusiasts.

Five engaging strategy games to look forward to in 2023

1) Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Slavic Magic Sub-genre: Strategy, Simulation, city-building, RPG

Strategy, Simulation, city-building, RPG Releasing on: Coming soon (Can be wishlisted on Steam)

Coming soon (Can be wishlisted on Steam) Platform Available: PC

Manor Lords is a bold new strategy game where players take on the role of the chieftain of a small settlement in a medieval European-themed campaign map. Manor Lords features in-depth city-building elements never seen before in a strategy game, coupled with hyper-realistic graphics that manage to give an immersive feel, as the players’ character i.e. the Lord, strolls around watching the settlement grow and come alive.

Inside Manor Lords, everything from maintaining trade relations to inciting social stimulation depends on the player’s choices. Apart from these gameplay elements, there are hyper-realistic real-time strategic battles on offer that can be micromanaged at a very minute tactical level. Credit must be given to the developers for attempting to club so many elements into one strategy game title.

2) Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Triskell Interactive Sub-genre: City-building, Strategy

City-building, Strategy Releasing on: First Quarter of 2023

First Quarter of 2023 Platform Available: PC

The original Pharaoh title and its expansion pack, Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile, were breakthrough city-building titles a couple of decades ago. They laid down the very foundation of click and drag large monument building elements.

Now, after a wait of over 20 years, the much-loved strategic city-builder and its Cleopatra expansion returns with ultra HD graphics and more intense micro-management fun. In Pharaoh: A New Era, players will get to relive the 50 legendary missions of the original title spread over 100 gameplay hours with plenty of cinematic scenes.

3) Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Relic Entertainment Sub-genre: Real-time strategy

Real-time strategy Releasing on: February 23, 2023

February 23, 2023 Platform Available: PC

The Company of Heroes is a one-of-a-kind real-time strategy game that plays out some of the most historic encounters that occurred during World War II. At its core, the Company of Heroes has a tactical pause system where players take their respective turns to queue up commands on the battlefields.

Company of Heroes 3 is the third installment of the real-time tactical series, and in this version, the main campaign focuses on the battles that took place on the less-talked frontlines of World War II, Italy and North Africa.

4) Total War Battles: Warhammer

Developer: NetEase Games

NetEase Games Sub-genre: Real-time strategy

Real-time strategy Releasing on: 2023 (TBA)

2023 (TBA) Platform Available: Android and iOS

The first ever Total War game for the mobile screen will appear in 2023 titled Total War Battles: Warhammer. For those of you who are not aware, Total War games is developed by Creative Assembly. These are a bunch of some of the best ever created strategy games that offer both turn-based and real-time gameplay elements around historically accurate scenarios.

In 2016, the creators decided to use the same real-time gameplay elements to simulate colossal pitch-battles involving thousands of troops into the fantastical Warhammer universe involving magical super-natural abilities. Since then, the Warhammer series has come up with three titles for PC gamers.

The upcoming Total War Battles: Warhammer will be the first-ever Total War game where players can play out and outsmart their enemies in the fantastical setting of the Warhammer universe on the mobile screen.

5) Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice

Developer: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment

Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment Sub-genre: City-building and Strategy

City-building and Strategy Releasing on: 2023 (Early version test is currently on-going)

2023 (Early version test is currently on-going) Platform Available: Android

Frostpunk is an award-winning and critically acclaimed strategic city-building title set in a post-apocalyptic wintery frozen land, devoid of resources. Instead of worrying about layout and esthetics, Forstpunk is known for forcing players to worry about survival by making tough moral decisions as they progress along in the desolate landscape.

While Frostpunk 2 is reported to be in the works for PC as well, by the end of 2023, players will also get a taste of the original legendary post-apocalyptic strategy game titled Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice on their mobile phones.

