The Game Awards 2022: All titles and release dates announced

The ninth chapter of The Game Awards 2022 ended recently on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The who's who of the video game industry appeared in all their glitz and glamor as the night crowned the very best titles this year had to offer. We also got a glimpse of what the future holds as we gear up to enter the new year.

Much like any other year at The Game Awards, there were several titles that players were hoping to have a peek at. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy XVI, and Baldur's Gate 3 did indeed make an appearance, while the much anticipated RPG Hogwarts Legacy gave the event a miss. There were a few surprises, too, involving the official confirmation of long-rumored Death Stranding 2 and Hades 2.

A look at the significant titles announced at The Game Awards 2022

Significant announcements from this year's The Game Awards are as follows:

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - The new DLC will be coming in Q1 of 2023.

Vampire Survivors has been made available for iOS and Android.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home will soon be available on mobile devices with Netflix.

Returnal is arriving on PC, much to players' delight. The port will be released in early 2023.

Hellboy: Web of Wyd will be coming to PC and consoles soon.

Among Us receives a Hide 'n Seek mode on December 9.

Post Trauma will be arriving on PC soon.

After Us will be arriving on PC and consoles in Spring 2023.

Street Fighter 6 will be made available on June 2, 2023.

Destiny 2 - Lightfall will be made available on February 28, 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on May 26, 2023.

The Last of Us Part 1 will be available on PC on March 3, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on March 17, 2023.

Earthblade will be released in 2024.

An in-engine pre-alpha look of Dune Awakening, an open-world survival MMO, was showcased. Players can sign up for the beta on the official website.

Forspoken demo is available for players to check.

Death Stranding 2 is officially announced.

Immortals of Aveum will be made available in 2023.

A new trailer for Tekken 8 was showcased that confirmed the return of Jun Kazama.

Nightingale is arriving in 2023 in the first half.

Baldur's Gate will be released in 2023.

Wayfinder was announced at The Game Awards 2022. Players can already sign up for the closed beta.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 1 will be available on January 20, 2023. Three waves will be released in 2023.

Diablo 4 will be released on June 6, 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will be available on April 19, 2023.

Blue Protocol will be released in 2023.

Google Play Games for PC is now available across various regions.

Remnant 2 was announced.

Transformers Reactivate was showcased.

Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition will be released in 2023.

Behemoth showcased for PS VR2.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be available at the end of 2023.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be made available in 2023.

Meet your Maker will be made available on April 4, 2023.

Crash Team Rumble will be made available in 2023.

The Lords of the Fallen gameplay reveal trailer was showcased.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will be available on March 28, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Raid Episode 01 for Season 1 Reloaded will be released on December 14.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will be made available in 2023.

Wild Hearts will be released on February 16, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI will be made available on June 22, 2023.

The Game Awards 2022 celebrates the best of what the gaming industry has to offer. The show concluded with FromSoftware's brutal open-world action RPG, Elden Ring, followed by a heartfelt acceptance speech from Hidetaka Miyazaki. He assured fans that there was more to come in the Lands Between and a bizarre speech from an invader invoking Bill Clinton.

