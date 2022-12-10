The official announcement of Hades 2 from Supergiant Games arrived at the recently concluded iteration of The Game Awards. It was one of the more surprising reveals on an auspicious night and will delight countless fans who enjoyed the series' first title. But instead of Zagreus, the protagonist this time will be Melinoe.

Zagreus' exploits in the roguelike 2020 title quickly captured the imagination of fans and critics alike. The developers had masterfully weaved their game's narrative within the Greek pantheon and its known lore, with fast-paced action mechanics dependent on magic and various weapons.

Along with the gameplay, the character and storytelling were universally acclaimed. The title picked up the Best Indie at The Game Awards 2020 and the Best Game at the 17th BAFTA Games. It later went on to win both the prestigious Nebula Award and Hugo Award, becoming the first video game to secure the latter.

With the bar set that high, the expectations would always be through the roof. After a first glimpse at the world and protagonist of Hades 2, it seems like Supergiant Games has yet again hit the nail.

Meet Hades 2 protagonist Melinoe, who, according to Greek mythology, is Zagreus' sister

The mythology surrounding Melinoe draws its sources from the Orphic Hymns or the poems ascribed to the Thracian legendary bard Orpheus. The musician is actually an NPC in Hades that players can interact with. Coming to Melinoe, she is variously known as the moon goddess, one who has control over ghosts and souls and can bring nightmares and madness.

Moon and moon-shaped weapons and other items heavily feature in the shown trailer, thus tying into Melinoe's lore. It also aligns with a few of the gameplay mechanics that have been advertised to be a part of Hades 2. Its Steam page states that players will be able to "infuse your legendary weapons of Night with ancient magick."

Her mother is Persephone, which makes Zagreus her brother, although it is unclear whether her father is Hades or Zeus. A common story is that Zeus disguised himself as Hades to impregnate Persephone, resulting in Melione.

Chained Hades (Image via Hades 2)

It is also of interest that in Greek mythology, the figures of Hades and Zeus were syncretized with each other, meaning that they were considered to be the same deity. Regardless, in Hades 2, it looks like Supergiant Games is again choosing Hades as the father of their title's protagonist.

Much like Zagreus, she is a minor mythological figure in the Greek pantheon, which allows the developers room to mold her story to fit within the mythos imaginatively, but also allows them to tell the tale they wish. She will be taking on the Titan of Time with the Olympian deities assisting her in exploring the mythic world.

The Hades 2 trailer showcases Melinoe, who sports similar heterochromia, like Zagreus, where her eyes are of different colors, fighting against a shadowy witch-like mentor figure. This foe is likely Hecate.

A few other mythological characters also popped in, including the much sought-after Apollo, while fans got a look at the familiar, engaging combat of the earlier title.

Judy Alice Lee | 정미 @JudyAliceLee Cannot wait for the world to get to know Melinoë, the incredible cast, and the amazing narrative brewing in the cauldron for Surreal to be able to talk about thisCannot wait for the world to get to know Melinoë, the incredible cast, and the amazing narrative brewing in the cauldron for #Hades2 . Thank you, @SupergiantGames . Thank you, @darrenkorb. So incredibly excited for what’s to come Surreal to be able to talk about this✨ Cannot wait for the world to get to know Melinoë, the incredible cast, and the amazing narrative brewing in the cauldron for #Hades2. Thank you, @SupergiantGames. Thank you, @darrenkorb. So incredibly excited for what’s to come 🔥 https://t.co/OCzVaCJCHB

It remains to be seen how Supergiant Games will interpret the tale of Melinoe in her quest against the Titan of Time. Fans will also be eager to see if Zagreus will make an appearance in the game. Hades 2 will be available in Early Access sometime in 2023, although no concrete date has yet been announced.

