Death Stranding 2 officially announced at The Game Awards 2022

Hideo Kojima fans can finally rejoice as Death Stranding 2 has finally been confirmed. The clip showcased the expected visual glory that players had gotten accustomed to in the first title, with unnerving graphics and haunting melodies. Norman Reedus, Troy Baker and Lea Seydoux are marking their return along with other familiar faces also awaiting players in the sequel.

Death Stranding 2 is coming, officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022

The next saga of Death Stranding has finally been revealed at The Game Awards 2022, with a detailed look at Fragile playing with a baby. Emergency ensues and chaos breaks out. Players are treated to fast-paced visuals with the color palette of the screen turning darker. The next frame showcases Sam Bridges, aged and with white hair.

George Keigley invited Kojima to the stage to talk about the new game. The developer mentioned that the announcement clip contains many clues and hints that players will surely unpack. He further stated that he rewrote the story after the global pandemic, joking that he did not want to predict the future anymore.

Hints at the long-awaited sequel were dropped throughout, both by Kojima and Norman Reedus. Players were eagerly waiting for it to be officially confirmed and what better stage than The Game Awards?

The visionary auteur confirmed that other than Death Stranding 2, Kojima is also working on other projects that he is really passionate about. Players will surely like to know what the legendary developers and his production house have gotten cooking. Until then, the announcement trailer for the next title under Strand gaming will have to suffice.

