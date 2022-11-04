Rumored Kojima title Overdose in-game screenshots reportedly leaked, hint at return of key figure from Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's rumored survival horror title Overdose might actually be real. Reportedly, a few in-game screenshots related to the project were shared internally among some private Discord servers.

The recent in-game screenshots seem to suggest that Kojima Productions is indeed working on a survival horror title. Whether the game ends up being named Overdose or if this is a codename for the project is up for debate.

The mastermind behind the iconic Metal Gear series has been rumored to be working on a horror project for a long time. However, neither Kojima nor his independent development studio, Kojima Productions, confirmed any of the rumors. While details regarding the game's screenshots are sparse, the available information hints towards the return of a key character who played an important part in Hideo Kojima's last project, Death Stranding, in an undisclosed role.

Screenshots of Kojima Productions' rumored survival horror project titled Overdose surfaces online

The in-game screenshots that leaked via the private Discord server appear to be from the in-game stills from the rumored survival horror title Overdose, which was leaked earlier this year.

The screenshots in the tweet above suggest that Margaret Qualley, who previously portrayed "Mama" in Kojima-san's previous title Death Stranding and can be seen wearing a blue-tinted dress, might make a return in the rumored game.

Hideo Kojima's rumored project has been one of the hottest topics of discussion since the announcement of Kojima Productions partnering with Microsoft and Xbox back in July of this year. The partnership also came with the promise of a video game that has been described as a title "no one has ever experienced or seen before leveraging the power of the cloud."

At that time very little was known about Kojima Productions' new video game project. However, in the next few months, rumors began to surface from various outlets, hinting towards a survival horror game that will be leveraging the power of current-generation Xbox consoles, Xbox Series X|S, and is titled Overdose.

Despite all the evidence that points towards the existence of Overdose, the survival horror experience from Kojima Productions, the studio, and Hideo Kojima himself, is yet to confirm anything regarding the game. It remains to be seen whether the studio will eventually end up confirming the title's existence, given the leaks that have been circulating online for quite a while.

Fans are expecting Hideo Kojima and his team to reveal their new project during the upcoming The Game Awards 2022, which will be the perfect stage to showcase what the Japanese development studio has been working on behind the scenes since its last project, Death Stranding.

