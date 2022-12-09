Humble Bundle gets Company of Heroes collection following COH3 console announcement

SEGA's World War RTS series Company of Heroes got a spotlight at the recent The Game Awards 2022. The surprise reveal included the announcement of Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition. This brings the iconic franchise to console platforms for the first time, with modified UI and keybinds to suit a controller layout.

Company Of Heroes @CompanyOfHeroes We’re excited to announce that Company of Heroes 3 is coming to console in 2023! We’re excited to announce that Company of Heroes 3 is coming to console in 2023! 📢 We’re excited to announce that Company of Heroes 3 is coming to console in 2023! 📢 https://t.co/bVnt9mdwrf

Following this, Humble Bundle also announced Company of Heroes: Total Command Collection for PC, which will include the first two COH games and all the DLC (downloadable content). Both fans of the series and newcomers certainly have a lot to look forward to with these announcements.

What does Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition bring to the table?

Company Of Heroes @CompanyOfHeroes In CoH 3 there's not just one strategy that can lead a player to victory. At the end it's about how you make the best use of units. DevM for example, is famous for his jeep plays. What is your favorite unit to start with? In CoH 3 there's not just one strategy that can lead a player to victory. At the end it's about how you make the best use of units. DevM for example, is famous for his jeep plays. What is your favorite unit to start with? https://t.co/RtV7Ti6z1r

The RTS game is headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms on console. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will be sitting out this one, largely due to the game being pretty demanding on resources. As such, players can expect 4K resolution on the high-end consoles.

Feature-wise, it will be the same as the PC version. In fact, keyboard and mouse is also supported on console. However, there are some exceptions. Developer Relic Entertainment has touched on these changes for the launch:

No in-game Store or Challenges

No cross-play or cross-progression

No modding support

Updates and DLC will only follow after launching on PC first

On the upside, COH3 Console Edition will feature full controller support. The post-launch content will also be released in bundles to bring it up to par with PC as time goes on.

While COH3 on PC will be released in February 2023, the Console Edition will get released later next year.

What does the Company of Heroes: Total Command bundle include?

Company Of Heroes @CompanyOfHeroes twitter.com/humble/status/… Humble Bundle @humble



Pay what you want + support Whale & Dolphin Conservation



humblebundle.com/games/company-… Command the definitive Company of Heroes 1+2 experience with our MASSIVE new bundle of games, expansions, and add-on content from the legendary @relicgames WW2 RTS series!Pay what you want + support Whale & Dolphin Conservation @whales_org Command the definitive Company of Heroes 1+2 experience with our MASSIVE new bundle of games, expansions, and add-on content from the legendary @relicgames WW2 RTS series!Pay what you want + support Whale & Dolphin Conservation @whales_org humblebundle.com/games/company-… https://t.co/UtTJEJPcp9 Round out your Company of Heroes collection to pass the time until CoH3's launch. Check out the Total Command Collection from Humble Bundle and support a good cause at the same time Round out your Company of Heroes collection to pass the time until CoH3's launch. Check out the Total Command Collection from Humble Bundle and support a good cause at the same time 🙌🐋 twitter.com/humble/status/…

To coincide with this new announcement, Humble Bundle has revealed a bundle for the first two COH games (including DLC) across various tiers. It costs a minimum of $15 to get everything:

COH1 base game

COH1: Opposing Fronts (expansion)

COH1: Tales of Valor (expansion)

COH2 base game

COH2: Ardene's Assault (expansion)

COH2: Ardene's Assault - The Fox Rangers (DLC)

COH2: Case Blue Mission Pack (DLC)

COH2: Victory at Stalingrad Mission Pack (DLC)

COH2: Southern Fronts Mission Pack (DLC)

COH2: German Commanders Collection (DLC)

COH2: German Skins Collection (DLC)

COH2: The Western Front Armies - Oberkkommando West (faction)

COH2: OKW Commanders Collection (DLC)

COH2: Soviet Commanders Collection (DLC)

COH2: Soviet Skins Collection (DLC)

COH2: The Western Front Armies - US Forces (faction)

COH2: US Forces Commanders Collection (DLC)

COH2: The British forces (faction)

COH2: British Commander - Special Weapons Regiment (DLC)

COH2: British Commander - Vanguard Operations Regiment (DLC)

COH2: British Commander - Tactical Support Regiment (DLC)

COH2: Faceplate Collection (DLC)

COH3 Digital Premium Edition 6% off coupon (for Humble Bundle)

For the $10 tier:

COH1 base game

COH1: Opposing Fronts expansion

COH1: Tales of Valor expansion

COH 2 base game

For the cheapest $1 tier:

COH1 base game

COH1: Opposing Fronts expansion

Company of Heroes 2 is the most recent game in the franchise and still has an active playerbase for the multiplayer mode on PC. If nothing else, this bundle is a great way for newcomers to experience what the series is about before Company of Heroes 3 drops next year.

Poll : 0 votes