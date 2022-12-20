Hearthstone patch 25.0.4 official notes: Nerfs hit Unleash Fel, Relic of Dimensions, and more

Hearthstone has finally received a new patch update in the form of version 25.0.4, and Blizzard seems to have introduced a number of tweaks and changes this time around. There will be several nerfs coming to some of the cards in the game too, with their costs going up by one.

The developers are looking to shift the meta a fair bit this time around to create some balance between the most powerful cards in the game. Hearthstone fans looking for a detailed description of patch 25.0.4 can visit Blizzard’s official website.

However, for a brief overview of the update, here are some major highlights:

Hearthstone patch 25.0.4 official notes

The following cards are being adjusted to be less powerful:

Unleash Fel

Old: Manathirst (4)

New: Manathirst (6)

Relic of Dimensions

Old: [Costs 5]

New: [Costs 6]

The developers will be looking to make more interesting changes to the Manathirst on Unleash Fel in order to help reel in a Demon Hunter power outlier.

Relics of Dimensions, on the other hand, was always one of the more popular picks in meta decks. With the new changes, the developers will look to scale down its power.

Anub’Rekhan

Old: Battlecry: Gain 8 Armor. This turn, your minions cost Armor instead of Mana.

New: Battlecry: Gain 8 Armor. This turn, your next 3 minions cost Armor instead of Mana.

While the Brann-Anub’Rekhan combo is not exactly the most overpowered set in Hearthstone, the developers did not like how it played out, which is why it will be receiving a nerf this time. The aim is to reduce its lethality but still allow players to utilize ramp strategies.

Boon of the Ascended

Old: [Costs 4]

New [Costs 5]

Priestess Valishj

Old: [Costs 0]

New: [Costs 1]

The Boon Priest has recently become the best-performing deck at high legend as it seeks to disrupt play patterns. Hence, the game's developers will be looking to make small adjustments that will look to balance it in the current meta.

Necrolord Draka

Old: [Costs 4]

New: [Costs 5]

Sinstone Graveyard

Old: [Costs 2]

New: [Costs 3]

Sketchy Information

Old: [Costs 3]

New: [Costs 4]

Forsaken Lieutenant

Old: [Costs 2]

New: [Costs 3]

Blizzard will be balancing the Deathrattle Rogue deck and the Miracle Rogue deck in Hearthstone patch 25.0.4. One major reason is that the decks play out a little too fast, making it considerably harder for most other decks to counter.

Hence, with the new update, Blizzard will be looking to tone down the two Rogue decks to make them considerably easier to deal with.

