What awaits in Hearthstone's latest expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City? New Cards, Abilities, Minion Type, and more

The latest expansion for Hearthstone has arrived in the form of Voyage to the Sunken City. This massive expansion brings 135 incredible new cards to the game and is the beginning of the current year’s worth of content. With the arrival of 'Year of the Hydra,' several sets will be rotating out, ranging from Standard to Wild.

Hearthstone’s new expansion brings several new interesting mechanics, a new minion type, and some pretty serious changes to the Core Set itself. Here’s what fans can look forward to in the new expansion.

Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City heralds the arrival of the 'Year of the Hydra'

Hearthstone has a set rotation every year, and it is time for 'Year of the Phoenix' to leave the game. This means that quite a few cards will leave the competitive Standard meta, but they will still be playable in the Wild format. The following expansions are rotating out.

Year of the Phoenix sets

Ashes of Outland

Scholomance Academy

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

There are plenty of cards in the Standard rotation. There are also several fun new features for the expansion, such as a pair of new card keywords (Dredge and Colossal), a new minion type (Naga), and some huge changes to the Core Set.

Dredge lets players create exciting new combos with “Sunken” cards

Dredge is one of the two new keywords that come with Hearthstone’s expansion. Dredge makes players look at the bottom three cards of their deck, and pick one to 'bubble' up to the top. A great way to use these is to combine Dredge cards with the new Azsharan cards. These cards send a 'Sunken' card to the bottom of the deck. Dredge players now know exactly what they are seeking.

A great example of the new Dredge cards is Warlock’s Bloodscent Vilefin. As the new Murlock, it is a 4/4 for 4 and has Dredge as a Battlecry. Playing this card lets the player Dredge a card, and if it is a Murlock, it costs Health instead of Mana. This makes it much easier to play that newfound card.

Colossal monsters are too big to fit on one card in Hearthstone

Colossal is another new keyword in the Hearthstone expansion, and it brings some seriously massive monsters to the game. Colossal monsters come with extra appendages and in some fashion or another, they are also monster cards. Even if the Colossal monster was not played from the player’s hand, they still get these extra bits!

Mage has Gaia, the Techtonic, as an example. It’s a Mecha that costs 8 to play and is a 5/7. When summoned, it plays a pair of 'Gaia’s Drill' cards, which are ⅔ Rush monsters. On another interesting note, even if the Colossal monster dies in combat, the other cards stick around.

Core Set evolves, bringing some fan favorites to the set

The Core Set is a set of cards that exist outside the current meta of Standard cards. With the 'Year of the Hydra,' 57 cards in the Core Set are going out, and 72 are rotating, which means that there are 15 more cards in the set for 2022.

Some fantastic, fan-favorite cards are also coming to the Core Set, like the original League of Explorers cards. Reno Jackson, Brann Bronzebeard, Elise Starseeker and Sin Finley Mrrgglton are coming to the set.

Voidwalker, Wild Pyromancer, Acolyte of Pain, Mossy Horror, Fandral Staghelm and many more are coming to the game again for Standard. Although quite a few sets have rotated out, there are still other cards to use.

Current standard expansions

Forged in the Barrens

United in Stormwind

Fractured in Alterac Valley

Voyage to the Sunken City

Core Set

Hearthstone’s latest update is huge, and it is bringing some awesome changes to the game, along with some incredible and must-use cards with it. There is no telling which decks will be on top of the pack, but it is an interesting direction for the card game as the current year of content begins.

