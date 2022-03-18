Hearthstone: Voyage to the Sunken City expansion - Reveal date, cards, pre-order bundles and more

Hearthstone has expanded incredibly since its release, with yet another expansion set to launch next month. The upcoming expansion will take players on a journey under the oceans. Titled 'Voyage to the Sunken City,' the upcoming expansion will take players to Zin-Ashari. The description of the place reads 'beautiful sights and terrible dangers,' so players need to be careful.

Since its release, Hearthstone has been one of the most prominent digital card-collecting-games (CCG) available on the market. Published by Blizzard, the game has an extensive collection of cards that offer exciting decks and thrilling gameplay.

There's something for everyone as the game offers enjoyment to casual gamers and hardcore professionals. The upcoming expansion is set to add more fun for all players in general.

Hearthstone's Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is coming in April

Voyage to the Sunken City will be released on April 12 worldwide. Blizzard has already released a trailer where this and other important information has been shared. It's expected that there will be plenty of cards revealed along the way till the expansion is released.

The expansion will have 135 new cards for its players. This includes Naga, which will be a spell-focused minion type along with two new keywords.

The Dredge keyword will offer an excellent strategic advantage to players when they want to get some good cards. It will allow players to look up to the bottom three cards and push one to the top. The colossal keyword will allow players to synergize with secondary cards to outwit their opponents.

If players want to check the revealed cards from the upcoming expansion, they will have to click on this link.

Players can secure all the essential items from the expansion by pre-purchasing them. There are two available options - Standard and Mega bundle.

The Mega bundle comes with greater goodies which include the following items:

80 Voyage to the Sunken City card packs

5 Golden Voyage to the Sunken City card packs

2 random legendaries from the expansion

Queen Azshara skin and card back

5 Mercenaries Pack

Hearthstone Battlegrounds perks

The standard bundle has a lesser price but also contains a lesser number of goodies in comparison to the pricier mega bundle. However, the cheaper bundle also has two guaranteed legendaries from the upcoming expansion.

With more cards to be revealed in the upcoming days, it'll be interesting to see how the meta shapes up. Aside from the cards themselves, the two keywords, especially Dredge, can leave a lasting impression on well-constructed decks.

