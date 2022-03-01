Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s top 10 decks for March 2022

As the months roll on, decks will shift in popularity and power in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Not all of these decks will work for everyone, and there will of course be variations in the actual decklists.

The actual deck will be discussed briefly today and what players can expect out of it. One can mix and match their approach to creating their own preferred deck.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

What are the top 10 best decks for March 2022 in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

There’s been a pretty interesting shift around when it comes to decks that really stand out in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, in March. The top four decks are more or less the same strength and power. They are far too close to pick between.

Some decks have left, like Prank-Kids, and others have begun to move up the ladder, like HERO decks. The deck concepts are pretty similar as we go from February to March, but things have changed, perhaps for the better.

10) True Draco falls but stands among the top 10

Dzeeff @dzeeff Grinded from Plat 4 to Plat 1 last night with this abomination. I hated playing True Draco and I wish cards like Monarchs Erupt and Kaiser Colosseum didn't exist, but damn does this deck have a crazy matchup against Tri, Eldlich, Striker, and Drytron going first or second lol Grinded from Plat 4 to Plat 1 last night with this abomination. I hated playing True Draco and I wish cards like Monarchs Erupt and Kaiser Colosseum didn't exist, but damn does this deck have a crazy matchup against Tri, Eldlich, Striker, and Drytron going first or second lol https://t.co/zBReRwgA4m

The Anti-Meta deck called True Draco remains in the top 10 of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel decks! Meta-busters have a place among the top, and it’s all in the name. This deck allows players to rush out a trio of powerful monsters quickly, and it’s also very flexible.

It’s also a deck that doesn’t rely heavily on Ultra Rare cards, being able to completely substitute all of the Ultra Rare staples for other equally useful cards. That’s what makes it so fun.

Between that and a Continuous Traps to put people behind, it’s either a midrange deck or control deck, depending on what the player wants.

9) Elemental HERO decks are on the rise in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Elemental Heroes are on the rise in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

The power of the Elemental HERO decks comes from a combination of having responses to every situation and an ultra-powerful Extra Deck. Cards like Masked HERO Dark Law banish opponent’s cards that would otherwise go to the graveyard. This counters many popular and current strategies.

It even has a potential spell that clears monsters (Masked HERO Acid), or a potential one-turn kill, in Elemental HERO Sunrise. It’s a powerful combo/monster deck and is worth investing some time in.

8) Madolche falls off, but still endures in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

They might look cute and sweet, but the Madolche decks and archetypes pack a punch (Image via Konami)

Madolche decks are great because they can be near impossible to stop. Madolche decks can recycle their cards very easily, so they continually have answers to problems. They have the power to synergize with other deck archetypes.

But what makes it stick around is the power to win based on just one card. The combo needs just one card, and suddenly, it spirals wildly out of control. It’s absolutely brilliant.

7) Invoked Shaddoll’s floodgates keep it relevant

The right start from Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Invoked Shaddoll’s deck can end the game for other players swiftly. It can quickly set up floodgates to stall other players out without delay.

It has the power of the Invoked Engine, the Ex Shaddoll Construct’s power, and Dogmatika. This all makes it easy for the deck to dominate the board with powerful monsters. The video above is a testament to the deck's power.

6) Virtual World benefits from having Banished cards, shutting down some counters

annova @alfiannova 2nd Place Latam Master Duel Series#4 using virtual world, lose to eldlich monkas 2nd Place Latam Master Duel Series#4 using virtual world, lose to eldlich monkas https://t.co/nrJ4WGv309

One way anti-meta/meta-buster decks can stop the best Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel decks are through banishing. Removing cards from the graveyard and banishing them can stall out graveyard combos.

Virtual World benefits from graveyard and banished cards, and it can also banish other cards from the graveyard, through Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen. It has Macro Cosmos built in to help stop other players from getting ahead.

5) Sky Strikers survives with powerful spell selections

While it doesn’t feature a ton of monster cards, it has multiple spell ones and also rewards the player for using them. The more spells that are in the graveyard, the more powerful this deck gets, especially when using the “Sky Striker” spell cards. They gain secondary effects when there are three or more Sky Striker spells in the graveyard.

Gaining strength through spell casting is a unique mechanic and a powerful one for Sky Strikers.

4) Drytron is still one of the best decks in the game

The top four decks are honestly pretty much at the same level. Drytron Fairies, for example, is the god-tier Ritual deck in the game. It’s the top of the ritual concepts. Using Attack Point values instead of Levels was unique, and they also have ridiculous secondary effects.

It could very well be the best ritual deck of all time in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and not a lot has to be said about why it’s that good.

3) Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc (Bird Up!) may be the best defensive deck

Don't underestimate the power of the Bird Up! deck in Yu-Gi-Oh (Image via Konami)

Bird Up! is such a great deck and makes up for its lack of spells with an intense amount of useful monsters. It can deal a one-turn-kill, and because of Link and XYZ monsters, it’s one of the hardest combos to deal with.

That’s what makes Bird Up! so grand, it takes root, and becomes very hard to get off the board.

2) Zoodiac Tri-Brigade has amazing one-card combos to utilize

Zoodiac Tri-Brigade’s strong point is having not one, but two potential combo chains. It has the best engines for Beast, Beast-Warrior, and Winged-Beast, and combines nicely with Zoodiac.

There are several options to start a combo up and end in a turn-two kill. Zoodiac is one of the best, but is edged out by one deck.

1) Eldlich Control remains on top of the pack with unprecedented control

Eldlich is the best control deck in the game, bar none. With simple strategies, it locks out virtually any deck from getting their winning conditions, and once there’s an Eldlich in play and in the graveyard, the end is near for the opponent.

It combines itself with floodgate effects and traps to completely stop opponents in their tracks.

Eldlich will no doubt remain the top deck, and there is a budget version for players who cannot afford to get all of the Ultra Rares it needs.

With each month, this list will probably shift and change, but for now, these are the top ten best decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

