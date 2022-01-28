How to build a Toon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Having the correct Toon decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can frustrate opponents and lead you to victory with ease.

Some cards found in a Toon deck can deal direct damage to the opposing player's life points if they do not have any Toon cards of their own placed on the field.

These cards also provide useful effects that will leave the opposition scratching their heads. The trick to do so is as easy as knowing what Toon cards there are and acquiring them to make a proper deck.

How to obtain Toon cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

UYU | Aphex @AphexArcade Master Duel is going great LOL 1st time I EVER pulled 3 Toon BLS onto the filed like this Master Duel is going great LOL 1st time I EVER pulled 3 Toon BLS onto the filed like this https://t.co/HOHziZfYao

To build a Toon deck, you will need to get your hands on Toon cards. Every Toon card will have the word “Toon” in its name and a normal counterpart that the card is a spoof of.

To acquire Toon cards, purchase packs or generate them yourself. Go to the Cards Menu and search for any Toon card you want and craft it using a certain amount of CP (Crafting Points) per card. You can gather CP by dismantling cards you do not want. If you have duplicates of a card, turn it into CP and craft some Toon cards for your deck. Another method requires you to own an SR or UR Toon card - either generate or pull them. Once you have the card, you will get access to the Toontastic Secret Pack for 24 hours.

Each Toontastic Secret Pack will cost 100 gems, but you can buy as many as you want within the 24-hour time frame. Through this method, you can buy enough Toon cards to build your deck.

The best Toon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vox Chaotica @VoxChaotica with free gems pouring from each direction during the launch period, I pulled nothing but the secret pack that had the Toon World cards, and I shall fine-tune my meme deck in Master Duel until the heat death of the universe



toons only, all day, every day with free gems pouring from each direction during the launch period, I pulled nothing but the secret pack that had the Toon World cards, and I shall fine-tune my meme deck in Master Duel until the heat death of the universetoons only, all day, every day https://t.co/fRkChz4yAk

There is already a standard meta in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. For Toon card users, the following cards will give you a great first Toon deck you can alter to your liking at any time.

Monster cards

Toon Black Luster Soldier (x2)

Toon Dark Magician (x3)

Red-Eyes Toon Dragon (x3)

Toon Cyber Dragon (x2)

Toon Mermaid (x3)

Toon Harpie Lady (x3)

The Blackstone of Legend (x3)

Spell cards

Toon Kingdom (x3)

Toon Bookmark (x3)

Toon Table of Contents (x3)

Toon Page-Flip (x3)

Comic Hand (x2)

Mimicat (x2)

Pot of Extravagance (x3)

Terraforming (x1)

One For One (x1)

Harpie’s Feather Duster (x2)

Trap cards

Toon Terror (x3)

Putting these cards together makes for a good starter Toon deck. After you have played with it for a while and see what works for you, you can adjust it to fit your style and make your deck even more dangerous.

