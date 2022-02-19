How to play the True Draco deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

One of the hardest parts of building a good Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck is the Extra Deck. Many of the cards are Ultra Rare or Super Rare, and those resources can be used elsewhere. The True Draco deck can be called a “Meta Buster,” an Anti-Meta deck.

This isn’t a deck that requires a series of complex combos or huge Extra Deck creatures. It’s reactionary and has a solution to virtually every problem that comes up. That’s what makes this deck so powerful.

The True Draco deck is an inexpensive, anti-meta deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

One of the best parts about this deck is that it doesn’t require a crazy Extra Deck, and many of the cards are reasonable to acquire. Players will also be able to easily bring the few monsters in this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck from the deck, hand, or graveyard through a variety of shenanigans.

This will prevent players from having to deal with tributing their cards. The most important creatures in the deck also serve as utility cards, fetching a series of incredibly useful cards. In its own way, this is a control deck, where players use Continuous Spells and Traps, as well as handtraps to tribute their True Draco monsters.

Card of Demise can be amazing card draw value with the right hand (Image via Konami)

This is how the player avoids paying tributes and sneaking cards onto the field early. The True Draco deck can also destroy back row cards as they enter the graveyard, as well as monsters. It’s an excellent deck to counter many of the current meta decks.

This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck has a powerful card draw in Card of Demise, and since so much of the actual deck is spells and traps. As long as players can put cards into play, they can guarantee they draw three cards off this spell.

Draconic Diagram ties the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck together

A limited card, Draconic Diagram is going to be one of the most important keys to success with this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck. It grants +300 Attack/Defense to all True Draco/True King monsters, but that’s not the best part.

The first time a Tribute Summoned True Draco or True King monster would be destroyed in battle. Once per turn, the player can destroy 1 card they control in hand or in play, to add a True Draco or True King card into their hand from the deck.

That’s where the power lies.

Duelists will feel the power of the True Draco thanks to this card (Image via Konami)

Bringing the True Draco monsters back over and over again

That’s what the player needs, a nice steady flow of these powerful monsters. True King’s Return and Disciples of the True Dracophoenix will help immensely. When the player sets the Continuous Spell Disciples of the True Dracophoenix into play, they can shuffle three True Draco/True King cards from the graveyard and into the deck. Then draw a card.

This card also lets the player, during their Main Phase tribute, draw 1 True Draco/True King monster face-up. If this spell gets sent to the graveyard from the Spell/Trap Zone, the player can then destroy a Spell or Trap on the field.

True Draco cards never really stay gone for long, as long as cards like this exist (Image via Konami)

True King’s Return can destroy a monster if it goes to the graveyard from the Spell/Trap Zone. This cannot be done in the same chain as the other effects of the card. Players can target a True Draco/True King monster in the graveyard, and Special Summon it in Defense Position, but they cannot Special Summon anything else.

The card also allows the player to Tribute Summon 1 of those monsters face-up during their opponent’s Main Phase. These can only be done once a turn, allowing the player to constantly stay aggressive.

Floodgate cards slow the game down for the other player

As this is a control deck, Floodgate cards are going to be a lifesaver. While this is a mostly inexpensive deck, it does run three copies of Skill Drain, a very powerful card. The Monarchs Erupt is better, however, because it is essentially a Skill Drain that only targets the other player.

Skill Drain is great, but since all of our monsters are Tribute Summoned, The Monarchs Return is better value (Image via Konami)

That card can only be used if the player has no cards in the Extra Deck, which fits True Draco. It also requires the player to have a Tribute Summoned monster in play. While this is face-up, all monsters that face-up have their abilities negated, except Tribute Summoned monsters.

The World Beaters for True Draco deck

This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck doesn’t require powerful combos, which is grand. Since we can fetch and play True Draco cards easily, we have a trio of must-use monsters. Majesty Maiden, the True Dracocaster is a 2500 Attack Power card and can be Tribute Summoned by sacrificing a Trap or Spell card in play instead.

Once a turn, players can fetch a True Draco/True King card from their deck when their opponent activates a card or effect. This is a great way to find Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter.

One of the three monsters in the deck, Dinomight is one of the best (Image via Konami)

Dinomight is the best monster in the entire Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, and has the same Tribute option. When the other player activates a card or effect once a turn, they can take a True Draco/True King Continuous Trap from their deck. Activate it and put it into play or put it into hand, player’s choice.

Ideally, the player will fetch True King’s Return or True Draco Apocalypse. True Draco Apocalypse lets the player destroy a True Draco monster, and if they do, the opponent’s face-up monsters Attack/Defense Points becomes half of the monster sacrificed instead.

That effect stays in effect even if this spell leaves play, making it potentially devastating. It becomes a simple thing to destroy those monsters and just overrun a player. Ignis Heat, the True Dracowarrior, can also fetch useful cards like True Draco Heritage or Disciples.

These are the monsters we need to declare fierce, steady attacks.

True Draco decklist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Majesty Maiden, the True Dracocaster x2

Ignis Heat, the True Dracowarrior x3

DInomight Knight, the True Dracofighter x3

Maxx “C” x2

Card of Demise x3

Pot of Duality x3

Pot of Extravagance x2

Dragonic Diagram x1

True Draco Heritage x3

Disciples of the True Dracophoenix x3

True King’s Return x3

True Draco Apocalypse x3

The Monarchs Erupt x3

Skill Drain x3

Solemn Strike x3

Final Thoughts on True Draco for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Control decks are a lot of fun, and this one technically requires none of the Ultra Rare cards to work. Players can replace Maxx “C”, Solemn Strike, with several other cards, and the deck would run just fine. Even new players to the game should easily be able to craft this.

Maxx “C” can be replaced with The Monarchs Stormforth, Amano-Iwato, and Kaiser Colosseum in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Solemn Strike is replaced by Rivalry of Warlords and Waterfall of Dragon Souls. It’s an excellent, relatively easy-to-use deck where the player reacts to the other player and punishes them for having a meta deck.

