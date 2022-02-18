5 cards to counter the Eldlich deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Eldlich the Golden Lord is one of the most powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel decks in the game, but it’s not invincible. There are specific decks that could counter the combo, but that’s not always going to be possible.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a best-of-one game, so there’s no time to look to a sideboard of cards. Instead, players have to rely on potentially having some of the cards in their deck to counter the Eldlich combo. Fortunately, several of these are already staple cards that should be available for any deck.

How can a player stop the Eldlich combo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: The Eldlich deck can be countered with these 5 cards

1) D.D. Crow is great at stopping the Eldlich combo

When timed correctly, D.D. Crow can completely end an Eldlich's dreams of victory (Image via Konami)

In order to make the Eldlich the Golden Lord combo work, players will need to pitch their Eldlich to the graveyard on turn one, and will then need to retrieve it from that spot on the same turn. This is so powerful on turn one when the other player has had no time to set up a strategy.

Thankfully, one of the staple, must-own handtraps is here to help. It’s a Super Rare card called D.D. Crow. It only has 100 Attack Points/Defense Points, but that’s not important. If a player discards this card, they can target one card in the enemy graveyard and banish it.

Target the Eldlich, and that can completely stop the combo in its tracks. If that other player didn’t have access to another Eldlich, the entire deck could grind to a halt.

2) Harpie’s Feather Duster is a staple that stops the combo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Harpie's Feather Duster is a staple, and a counter for this specific deck (Image via Konami)

The Eldlich deck can also use a variety of trap and spell cards to seek the Eldlich, or to slow down the game so a player never gets started. This limited spell can be used to clear the enemy Spell & Trap Zone. Harpie’s Feather Duster is Limited, so it can only be used once per deck.

It’s all down to timing. Some Eldlich players will drop four or five trap cards on turn one and simply pass their turn. That’s a terrific time to drop a Harpie’s Feather Duster, and obliterate all of those cards.

3) Evenly Matched, when properly timed, spells the end of Eldlich

Evenly Matched can take a player by surprise and ruin their combo's chances of success (Image via Konami)

This Super Rare trap card can make Eldlich pay for having the nerve to have more cards than this trap’s owner. Evenly Matched is a trap card that can be triggered post-Battle Phase. Once the Battle Phase is over and the other player owns more cards than this card’s owner, they can activate it.

The owner of this card can then banish, face down, a number of cards to match the number they have. Eldlich decks want to keep the other player’s field as clear of monsters as possible.

This could be used to make sure other players lose their Eldlich to banishment, and they have to do it themselves. That makes it all the sweeter.

4) Lightning Storm can be used in two different ways to counter in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Lightning Storm stops the combo in one of two ways, and that's a great thing to see (Image via Konami)

Board wipe is going to be a prevalent way to deal with this problem, and Lightning Storm, an Ultra Rare Normal Spell can do just that. It solves not one, but two different situations, making it ideal. On top of that, this spell is a Staple, so it’s ideal for virtually any deck.

This spell can do one of two things if the controller has no face-up cards: Destroy all Attack Position monsters, or destroy all Spells and Traps they control. Not every Eldlich deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel gets its combo on turn one.

That’s why spells like this exist. That deck will instead set a bunch of traps and spells into play, and this card will destroy those, or the actual Eldlich when it’s in play.

5) Necrovalley is pretty specific, but incredibly powerful

Gravekeeper decks have a solution too, thanks to the might of Necrovalley (Image via Konami)

Necrovalley is not a staple, and not a card that many players will likely find themselves running. If a player is dealing with a lot of Eldlich decks, it might be worth slotting in. This card is a staple of the Gravekeeper deck, and it grants those creatures +500 Attack/Defense Points.

This Ultra Rare Field Spell has another important use. Cards in the graveyard can no longer be banished, and it also negates any card in the graveyard that would move somewhere else. It also negates type changes that would happen in the graveyard.

With this in play, the Eldlich combo never gets started in the first place, since that player can’t discard Eldlich and then Special Summon it from the grave.

Nhazul4769 @JahlilJames

- Master Duel Eldlich Player w/ these activated @ChaosGiantMemes "Why are you surrendering? Bro, my deck's not that hard to play around. Git Gud!"- Master Duel Eldlich Player w/ these activated @ChaosGiantMemes "Why are you surrendering? Bro, my deck's not that hard to play around. Git Gud!"- Master Duel Eldlich Player w/ these activated https://t.co/2hTF2D8Rn7

There are a variety of ways to stop the Eldlich combo from dominating games in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and these are just a few of them. The deck may feel unbeatable at times, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul