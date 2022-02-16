Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist: Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited cards

Banlists are common in card games, especially in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Unlike other card games, the vast majority of the game’s library is available to play. Magic: The Gathering rotates sets out, but Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel keeps most of it around for competitive play.

However, some cards are simply too powerful and need to be banned, or at the very least, limited. Konami makes it a habit to look at their banned list every couple of months, so a card that is banned now could likely be unbanned later.

What is the current list of cards that cannot be played?

What is Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Another facet of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s banlist, is that it’s not the same as the physical TCG. There are three forms of restriction in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Forbidden, Limited, and Semi-Limited. Normally, players can have three of a card in their deck total.

However, Forbidden cards cannot be used at all. They’re marked with a red circle icon in the game and simply cannot be added to a player's deck. Limited cards have a red circle with a “1” in them, signifying that players can only have one per deck.

Semi-Limited is slightly less restricted and allows a player to have two of these cards per deck, and are marked the same way as a Limited card, but with a “2” instead. This could change in the future, but this is the current banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Forbidden Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Forbidden cards are among the most powerful and game-breaking cards in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! These cards simply break the game, or make particular decks far too meta-shattering to deal with.

Forbidden card list:

The Tyrant Neptune

Grinder Golem

Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin

Performapal Monkeyboard

Eclipse Wyvern

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Yata-Garasu

Magical Scientist

Glow-Up Bulb

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon

Elder Entity Norden

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Tempest Magician

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Outer Entity Azathot

Lavalval Chain

Number 16: Shock Master

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

Zoodiac Broadbull

M-X-Saber Invoker

Number S0: Utopic Zexal

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Summon Sorceress

Knightmare Goblin

Guardragon Agarpain

Knightmare Mermaid

Guardragon Elpy

Linkross

Graceful Charity

Pot of Greed

Change of Heart

Last Will

Heavy Storm

Confiscation

Deliquent Duo

The Forceful Sentry

Giant Trunade

Painful Choice

Cold Wave

Dimension Fusion

Snatch Steal

Premature Burial

Mystic Mine

Card of Safe Return

Mirage of Nightmare

Mass Driver

Zoodiac Barrage

Set Rotation

Time Seal

Sixth Sense

Last Turn

Magical Explosion

Life Equalizer

Ultimate Offering

Royal Oppression

Phoenixian Luster Amaryllis

Cannon Soldier MK-2

Blackwing - Gofu the Vague Shadow

Cannon Soldier

Amazoness Archer

Toon Cannon Soldier

Performage Plushfire

Zoodiac Ratpier

Fiber Jar

Wind-Up Hunter

Blackwing - Steam the Cloak

Substitoad

Mind Master

Fishborg Blaster

Level Eater

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Metamorphosis

Soul Charge

Butterfly Dagger - Elma

Divine Sword - Phoenix Blade

Spellbook of Judgment

Self-Destruct Button

Trap Dustshoot

Return from the DIfferent Dimension

Limited cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Limited cards are also wildly powerful, but keeping them limited to one per deck makes it less frustrating to deal with. These cards can still be found and activated early through combos, but nonetheless, a limit on them is helpful in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Limited card list:

Reinforcement of the Army

Monster Reborn

Raigeki

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

Astograph Sorcerer

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight

Altergeist Multifaker

Cyber-Stein

Morphing Jar

Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird

ABC-Dragon Buster

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

PSY-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder

True King of All Calamities

Zoodiac Drident

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Toadally Awesome

Saryuja Skyll Dread

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Crystron Halqifibrax

Predaplant Verte Anaconda

Sky Striker Ace - Kagari

Harpie's Feather Duster

Card Destruction

Foolish Burial

Terraforming

Gold Sarcophagus

Instant Fushion

One for One

One Day of Peace

Trickster Light Stage

Gateway of the Six

Infernity Launcher

Brilliant Fushion

Trickstar Reincarnation

Metaverse

Red Reboot

Imperial Order

Vanity's Emptiness

Chronograph Sorcerer

Thunder Dragonhawk

Armageddon Knight

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Double Iris Magician

Exodia the Forbidden One

Night Assailant

Genex Ally Birdman

Speedroid Terrortop

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio

Salamangreat Gazelle

SPYRAL Quik-Fix

Galatea, the Orcust Automaton

Divine Wind of Mist Valley

Draconic Diagram

Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones

Semi-Limited cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Thankfully, there are not nearly as many Semi-Limited cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Players can have two of each in a deck, and are still decently powerful cards, like Exodia the Forbidden One. A card built for a specific deck or combo, two of them in a deck does not slow down the actual combo in any way.

Semi-Limited list:

Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon

Souleating Oviraptor

Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage!

Memories of Hope

Scapegoat

Super Polymerization

Called by the Grave

Destiny HERO - Malicious

Thunder Dragonroad

Danger!? Jackalope?

PSY-Framegear Gamma

The Beginning of the End

Cursed Eldland

Emergency Teleport

Mask Change II

Sky Striker Mecha - Widow Anchor

As of now, there’s no further information on when this banlist will be revisited, as Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is still a relatively new game. It’s likely that some of these will leave the banlist in the coming months, as there is still a wealth of powerful cards, trap and otherwise, in the game.

