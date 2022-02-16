How to play Cyber Dragon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Cyber Dragons are a Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck type has an incredible amount of variety in approaching it. It’s a primarily aggressive deck that revolves around synergy with the machine/Cyber Dragon monsters, ramping up an enormous creature from the Extra Deck.

It’s a deck that can take players off-guard and swarms them with monsters that all lead up to one massive, terrifying force. It can also be built up to Accesscode Talker as another popular way to win Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel games.

What makes up the Cyber Dragon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

The Cyber Dragon is a terrific turn-one card, if not going first, to special summon (Image via Konami)

Cyber Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can chain summon to create bigger, stronger monsters. It has a variety of ways to win duels, like Divine Arsenal AA - ZEUS - Sky Thunder, Chimeratech Rampage, or Cyber Dragon Infinity.

Cyber Dragon Infinity is a great final summon, as it can steal an Attack Position monster on the other side of the field and use it as a material for the terrifying machine. It is so powerful that it also gains +200 Attack Points per material on it.

Rampage is also great because it can destroy spells and traps on the field, based on the number of parts used to create it initially. This deck may struggle against the most powerful decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but it’s a powerful deck regardless.

Another excellent way to get a specific Cyber Dragon from the deck is Cyber Core Dragon (Image via Konami)

The actual deck is made up of several Cyber Dragon monsters, a few handtrap creatures (Maxx “C,” Ash Blossom), as well as a wealth of spells to help get cards into play or destroy enemy cards. This is not a deck built for defense, it’s all about draw power and getting Cyber Dragons as fast as possible.

We’re going to keep searching for Cyber Dragons and use them as materials to make bigger cards from our Extra Deck to win the game with. Secret Packs to consider is Pearlescent Cyber Dragons.

Turn One Cyber Dragon Infinity in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? It’s real

Cyber Dragon Infinity is so satisfying to drop on turn one (Image via Konami)

It’s entirely possible to turn one Cyber Dragon Infinity. We need to start with the two Galaxy Soldiers. To do this, the player discards Cyber Dragon Herz and Cyber Dragon to get the two Galaxy Soldiers out.

The duelist then uses the two to summon Cyber Dragon Nova. It can banish one of its materials to raise its Attack Power to 4200, and if there’s a Cyber Dragon in our graveyard, we can special summon it using Nova.

Normally, Cyber Dragon Infinity needs three level 6 monsters (Light Machine), but it can also be XYZ Summoned via Cyber Dragon Nova instead.

All materials under Nova go into Infinity. The monster also gains +200 Attack Points (baseline 2100). It can also, once a turn, take a monster in Attack Position on your opponent’s side of the field and make it material for Cyber Dragon Infinity.

Special Summon two Galaxy Soldiers to get Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Cyber Dragon Nova early (Image via Konami)

This can quickly get out of hand in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and a turn-one Cyber Dragon is a genuine possibility. The best part of this deck is that it has so many possibilities for combos. The Extra Deck is incredibly important to the deck, as all game-ending damage comes from it.

There is also the possibility of a humongous OTK through Chimeratech Overdragon and Overload Fusion.

OTK Chimeratech Overdragon can also devastate someone in one turn

It’s unlikely it will happen at the start of the game, but once the player has a few Cyber Dragons in play and the graveyard, it’s time for Chimeratech Overdragon through Overload Fusion. This spell lets a player Fusion Summon one Dark Monster from the Extra Deck by banishing Fusion Materials from their graveyard and field.

Chimeratech Overdragon needs a Cyber Dragon and at least one Machine Monster. Using Overload Fusion lets the player fetch machine cards from the grave or in play to make this much bigger. The baseline Attack/Defense of this card is the number of fusion materials used x800.

Few cards are more disrespectful than Chimeratech Overdragon (Image via Konami)

This card can also attack the opponent’s monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel a number of times equal to the fusion materials used. The more monsters the player can fuse, the bigger and meaner. It’s a fantastic late-game option unless the player has been able to discard several cards into the grave. With 10 total monsters, it deals 8000 damage.

Depending on how much health the other player has, that determines how many cards will be used. One card to help with this is Cyber Revsystem. To Special Summon a Cyber Dragon card from the hand or graveyard. We want it to be out of hand.

Another way to make this work is to use Cyber Dragon Nachster and discard a monster to special summon it. This card can also target a Cyber Dragon with 2100 Attack or Defense and Special Summon - Cyber Dragon, Cyber Dragon Nova, and Cyber Dragon Infinity.

Machine Duplication can also help us Special Summon more monsters. It targets one 500 Attack or fewer monster they control and Special Summon with two of the same name (Herz, Nachster, Core are the ideal targets). Suddenly, more fodder for the Overdragon.

Decklist for Cyber Dragons in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Maxx “C” x3

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x2

Cyber Dragon x3

Cyber Dragon Herz x3

Cyber Dragon Nachster x3

Cyber Dragon Core x3

Galaxy Soldier x2

Electromagnetic Turtle x1

Jizukiru, the Star Destroying Kaiju x1

Cyber Emergency x3

Machine Duplication x3

Pot of Prosperity x3

Cyber Repair Plant x2

Cyber Revsystem x2

Overload Fusion x1

Cyberload Fusion x1

Lightning Storm x2

Twin Twisters x1

Cybernetic Overflow x1

Extra Deck

Chimeratech Fleet Dragon x2

Cyber Dragon Nova x2

Cyber Dragon Infinity x2

Chimeratech Overdragon x1

Chimeratech Rampage Dragon x1

Cyber Eternity Dragon x1

Cyber Dragon Sieger x1

Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightingale x1

DIvine Arsenal AA - ZEUS - Sky Thunder x1

Linkuriboh x1

Predaplant Verte Anaconda x1

Transcode Talker x1

Accesscode Talker x1

Final Thoughts on the Cyber Dragon deck

When all else fails, ZEUS can control the board and win its way (Image via Konami)

This deck is filled with potential combos. It has many card draws like the Pot of Prosperity and several key handtraps to stop players (Ash Blossom, Maxx “C”). Even the Extra Deck has a few ways to use special abilities to control the flow of the game.

Predaplant Verte Anaconda can be used to Fusion Summon Chimeratech Overdragon or Chimeratech Rampage, it can win via control by ZEUS or using Infinity to keep the other player from having too many cards in play.

It’s a powerful deck that takes time to learn and figure out which combos work for each player, but it has something for everyone in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. But beware, decks that control the number of monsters a player can summon can stop this.

