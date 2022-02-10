Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players report hack that forces a surrender

According to a Reddit post, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is already seeing exploits that allow players to cheat or hack the game. A player performed their entire combo, passed their turn, and at the start of the opponent’s turn, the first player auto-surrendered.

There was no indicator of the player going to the menu or surrendering, it just immediately happened. Other reports have players automatically losing coin flips as well. A cursory Google search has shown that at least one cheat engine exists for Master Duel.

Hacking players in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is apparently easy

At first, the hack, found on Github, seemed benign. It can bot duels for XP, and help a player grind through missions for gems. It lets the player Instant Win in Solo Mode and can reveal all the cards. It imparts other things for the PVE portion of the game as well.

Then it allows for “Disconnect Duel” so the player doesn’t lose rank, can prevent the player from surrendering for being inactive, and thus, hold a game hostage as long as the player wants. Perhaps worst of all, it allegedly has a PVP Surrender Mod, which forces an opponent to surrender, granting free wins.

TGS Anime @TGSAnime Sadly hackers exist in Master Duels... Sadly hackers exist in Master Duels... https://t.co/96UtuC6wQo

Hacking is a serious problem in free-to-play games, and it was perhaps only a matter of time before it happened in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but forcing free wins and preventing loss of rank is now happening in the game less than a month after launch.

As of this writing, Konami has not made a statement about the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel hacking, though a request has been made. If a statement is received, this story will be updated.

Players frustrated by the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel hacking

Quite a few players are rightly frustrated about being forced to lose, or simply having a player disconnect and the match not existing. That is something a player pointed out. They had a match where someone disconnected, and it did not count as a win.

KIC8462852 LIGHT CURVE @melovech @FarfaYGO @YGOMasterDuel I posted about a match yesterday where the other person DC'd mid match once it was clear they were losing. The match was like it never happened, didn't count as a win and not in my match history. @FarfaYGO @YGOMasterDuel I posted about a match yesterday where the other person DC'd mid match once it was clear they were losing. The match was like it never happened, didn't count as a win and not in my match history.

One Twitter user said it could be similar to a farming app previously used that was not intended for use in PVP. It also had the force wins as well.

☯️ Lucie ☯️ @phanthelia @FarfaYGO @YGOMasterDuel This is probably a similar farming program that was used in DL until Konami cracked down on it called DuelIt, it wasn't officially intended for PvP use but had the ability to force set the player win flag to on @FarfaYGO @YGOMasterDuel This is probably a similar farming program that was used in DL until Konami cracked down on it called DuelIt, it wasn't officially intended for PvP use but had the ability to force set the player win flag to on

It wasn’t confined to Twitter either. In the thread where the video was originally shown, several Reddit users reported the same thing.

Players were frustrated, and some others pointed out that cheating is pretty common in the physical card game as well.

Some were good-natured about it, suggesting that simply running an Eldlich deck would have the same results without cheating.

This is not happening in every duel, but it is going on often enough in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to warrant a discussion, and players are furious over it.

