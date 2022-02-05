How to redeem codes for packs and gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

A staple of free-to-play card games like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is codes that grant in-game currency and free packs to open. As a game with over 10,000 cards and countless deck types, players will need all the help they can get.

There will be handy codes in the future that will let players build their collection without spending any money. However, as of February 2022, there are none in the game yet. But here is how codes are activated in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

No free codes in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel yet, but here’s how to input them

Just because there are no free codes in the game yet doesn’t mean there will be none for the game. Some codes will inevitably be available for the game, whether they grant gems, card packs, or cosmetics for the game.

The way you use the codes for the game depends on what platform the player is on, but both processes are pretty similar either way. It will be a great way to help players build their decks.

Inputting codes for Master Duel on Steam

Click the “Games” at the top of the screen.

Click “Activate a product on Steam”.

Insert the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel code.

Rewards will be available upon launching the game.

Using codes on Console

Head to the PlayStation or Xbox store.

Tap “Redeem Code”.

Insert the Master Duel code.

Log into the game and claim rewards.

However, if a duelist has a PlayStation Plus account, they can receive 50 free packs until April 1, 2022. That player has to have PS+ and log in on a PlayStation console.

So while there are no free codes now, there is a benefit to having PS+ and being a Yu-Gi-Oh! fan. They have to link their Konami account with their PlayStation Plus account.

As with other games, a code redeemed can only be redeemed once, so players cannot use them on each platform they play on. Unfortunately, there are no codes yet for Master Duel, but this will likely change as updates and expansions come to light.

