Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel guide: Perfecting the Zoodiac Tri-Brigade

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a wealth of amazing decks to try, but Zoodiac Tri-Brigade stands out as an effective, powerful way to win matches. It can feel like a complicated deck, but mastery of the summoning combos can ensure quick ends to duels and can also lead to OTK kills via Accesscode Talker and Shuraig.

It’s a deck that features a great deal of board control, and lots of incredibly powerful monsters, and is worth giving a try in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

What is Zoodiac Tri-Brigade in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Zoodiac Tri-Brigade is a pair of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck concepts put into one. That might sound like a bad idea, but the two combo styles do not detract from each other. Skilled players can transition between one of the deck combos to another, depending on how the game plays out.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Tri-Brigade decks want to stuff the graveyard with Beast, Beast-Warrior, and Winged Beast monsters in a particular combo, to Link Summon from the graveyard instead of the field. It includes the Zoodiac cards for board control and other powerful monster combos.

Stalwart Force is one of the Secret Packs to get cards players need in this combo deck (Image via Konami)

It’s a deck that utilizes handtraps and Link Summons that will negate, destroy, and banish the opponent’s field and combos. That’s what makes it so dangerous - it’s a control deck with overwhelmingly powerful monsters.

From there, the player will want to play the big boys of the deck like Tri-Brigade Shuraig, the Ominous Omen and Accesscode Talker, to take someone down in one turn. With a good turn 1, a player can win by turn 2, clearing the field and allowing for a direct attack on the other player’s lifepoints.

Players seeking secret packs to crack can find Zoodiac cards in Those who Stand Against Kings, and Tri-Brigade cards are in Stalwart Force and Echo Chamber Nation. Secret Packs can be complicated but are worth seeking out.

There are a few ways to get to that end-game. A great deal of it predicates on a quality start.

Setting up the Two-Turn Kill with Tri-Brigade

There are two solid options for a start with the two-turn kill. The first opener needs your Tri-Brigade engine, starting with Tri-Brigade Fraktall, and using its effect from your hand. Pick Tri-Brigade Kitt from your deck and send it to the graveyard. After that, use Kitt’s effect in the graveyard to send Tri-Brigade Nervall to the grave next.

Tri-Brigade Fraktall is one of the key starts to make this deck really pop off (Image via Konami)

From there, you fetch Kerass or Fraktall from the deck. Normal summon a Tri-Brigade monster on board and activate its summoning effect next. A Link 2 Summon will be used to get Ferrijit into play. Ferrijit’s effect will summon a Zoodiac or another Tri-Brigade monster from your hand to the board.

The next step is to Tribute Summon Ferrijit and the old Tri-Brigade monster you put out to summon Bearbrumm. You do not ever want to tribute the Tri-Brigade monster you just summoned.

The next step is to Link 3 Summon Apollusa using all three monsters in play. Activating Bearbrumm’s graveyard can fetch Tri-Brigade Revolt from the deck into your hand. Put this trap in play to get things going.

Tri-Brigade Revolt is the next major step in the combo (Image via Konami)

Turn 2 is where the game ends for your opponent's Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel match. Whether you start with Fraktall or Rescue Cat, this is where we end up. Players will want to activate the Tri-Brigade Revolt during your Opponent’s End Turn Step, and that’s crucial. Take at least four monsters from the graveyard or banish piles, and use them to summon Shuraig.

Shuraig can banish a card of your opponent’s on the field. Do this if necessary. If they don’t have cards in play, this isn’t a big deal. Next, summon any Tri-Brigade Monster from your hand and activate its effect, then Link 3 Summon Rugal. Once Rugal is in play, you can use Shuraig’s banish effect again if needed.

Now things are really heating up. Link 4 Summon Accesscode Talker with Rugal and the Tri-Brigade Monster used to summon it and boost Accesscode Talker’s attack with Rugal, using its special ability.

Accesscode Talker and Shuraig seal the deal, and obliterate opponents (Image via Konami)

If you need to use the Accesscode Talker in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to banish another card in play, do so. It is imperative that the opponent has an open line to attack through. Finally, deal 8300 damage to the other player by attacking with Shuraig and Accesscode talker. Duel over!

Alternate Start for the deck

If the player does not have Fraktall in hand, this can also start with Rescue Cat in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Then they will activate its graveyard effect, summon Kitt and Kerass into play and tribute them to summon Ferrijit.

In this alternate Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel setup, the player will activate Ferrijit’s effect to special summon a Tri-Brigade monster from their hand and then activate that monster’s effect to Link 2 Summon Bearbrumm. Link 3 Summon Apollusa using all three of these and use Bearbrumm’s ability to grab the Tri-Brigade Revolution and set it as in the original set up.

Zoodiac Board Wipe Combo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

This is a powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel combo, that’s for sure. There’s another combo to be aware of in case the player goes second and can’t set all of this up. The Zeus Board Wipe Combo.

Opponent's board-state getting you down? Scrap it with Zeus (Image via Konami)

Sometimes the player will just be behind and that happens. There’s a combo using Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder that can wipe the field. It requires Zoodiac Drident to declare an attack, but the key is, it has to survive.

This will require the player to have handtraps or a way to just hold out until they have an attack opening.

Players summon a Zoodiac monster from their hand - preferably Whiptail or Thoroughblade. Activate it to start the XYZ Summon combo with the Zoodiac monsters in the Extra Deck. The order is irrelevant, provided Drident is always at the end in this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel combo.

The Zoodiac Drident is important to the XYZ Zeus combo (Image via Konami)

Attack with Zoodiac Drident, but it must survive combat. Switch to Main Phase 2, and XYZ summon Zeus. Use his effect to send every card in play (except him) to the graveyard. This is another great combo if the player doesn’t have a Tri-Brigade monster or Rescue cat in the opening hand.

If you turn-1 Zeus in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, duelists may want to summon him in defense mode to prevent certain spells (Lightning Storm) from defeating him. Here’s what a player needs to build the deck.

Decklist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Zoodiac Tri-Brigade

Main Deck

PSY-Frame Driver x1

Tri-Brigade Nervall x3

Maxx “C” x2

PSY-Framegear Gamma x2

Tri-Brigade Kerass x2

Tri-Brigade Kitt x3

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x3

Rescue Cat x1

Zoodiac Whiptail x1

Zoodiac Thoroughblade x1

Zoodiac Ramram x1

Tri-Brigade Fraktall x3

Nibiru, the Primal Being

Harpie’s Feather Duster x1

Pot of Desires x3

Lightning Storm x2

Fire Formation - Tenki x3

Called by the Grave x2

Infinite Impermanence x2

Tri-Brigade Revolt x3

Extra Deck

Zoodiac Tigermortar x1

Zoodiac Drident x1

Zoodiac Boarbow x1

Zoodiac Chalkanine x1

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder x1

Salamangreat Almiraj x1

Ancient Warriors Oath - Double Dragon Lords x1

Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom x1

Tri-Bribade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager x1

Hraesvelgr, the Deserperate Doom Eagle x1

Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller x1

Apollusa, Bow of the Goddess x1

Accesscode Talker x1

Tri-Brigade Shuraig the OMinous Omen x2

This can be a complicated Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck to run, but the above combos are the most ideal situation to find success. All of the best decks take some practice.

Knowing what cards to craft is certainly going to help players as well. The deck is filled with spells to slow things down while a player sets up the combo, but with the starts mentioned above, players can easily win on turn 2. It’s just important to get the order of summons down to avoid ruining the combo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Now it's time to duel and give the deck a spin!

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra