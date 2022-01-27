Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launches on iOS and Android

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has now been officially released for mobile platforms through iOS and Android.
The game was first released on January 18, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows with a "coming soon" label added to mobile devices.
Players can now download and begin their card collecting and dueling adventures through the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. This mobile release will only add to the already massive player population.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available through iOS and Android in select countries
The new digital trading card game is not available on mobile devices in all countries as of now. It has been confirmed that availability in more countries will be rolled out soon.
The following countries have access to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel through the iOS App Store and Android's Google Play Store as of Thursday, January 27, 2022:
- Algeria
- Austria
- Brazil
- Egypt
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Portugal
- Switzerland
- Turkey
Until other countries are given their mobile releases, players will have to take their dueling to one of the various console systems that the free-to-play game is already available on.
If you want to take the game on the go at some point, it does feature cross platform progression. That means you can play on your PC at home and switch over to your mobile device, whenever needed.
How to download Master Duel on iOS and Android
If you are in one of the listed countries, you can download it now and begin playing on your phone or tablet that has access to the App Store or Google Play.
The easiest way is to head to the official Konami website for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It has a page that lists which countries the mobile game is available in, with links to their respective App Store and Google Play downloads.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Click on the link for your specific device next to your specific country. This will take you to the download page in the App Store or Google Play. Press install on your device and once it is fully downloaded, you'll be able to dive right in.