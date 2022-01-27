Yugioh Master Duel leaks hint at new packs and story modes coming

Yugioh Master Duel arrived on January 19, 2022, and has given fans of the franchise a free-to-play outlet to battle with their cards.

The game was released without any notice. It arrived in system stores and was simply announced as available on the day of its launch. Just one short week later, and fans are eager to see what's next.

Like with many games, that eagerness has driven dataminers into the depths of this new digital training card game. They have leaked some of the game's files, indicating new packs and story modes that may be coming to the game.

Leaks provide insight into upcoming packs and story modes for Yugioh Master Duel

As always, datamines and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. It should all be considered speculation until the game or its developers implement and reveal that specific information.

In terms of Yugioh Master Duel, though, it is one hundred percent okay to get excited about any leaks that come out. The game is fresh and knowing what kind of content to look forward to helps maintain the player base.

Over 10,000 cards are available and players can battle others in the online Duel Mode or traverse through the various card stories and learn how to play in the game's Solo Mode.

A YouTuber named OzoneTCG created a video that went through the files of the game, showing some new card stories and packs that may arrive and expand the game's content.

There are several storylines such as Mecha Phantom Beasts, The Weather, Lightsworn, and Herald. Konami could be adding these as additional Solo Mode ventures later in the life of Yugioh Master Duel.

In terms of new packs, it appears that tournaments may be coming to the game. There are leaks that identify special packs that can only be obtained by using a ticket earned from tournaments.

Xyz, Synchro, and Fusion tournament files and graphics were also found in the video. This means tournaments with certain themes could be coming with rewards that match. Packs focused on Dawn of Majesty and Baronne de Fleur were found, as well.

