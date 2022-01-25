For duelists looking to build on Seto Kaiba’s favorite card, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, it is amongst the available cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Obtaining one of the most iconic monsters in anime can be a straightforward process. There are currently three primary ways of getting Blue-White Dragon in Master Duel: opening packs, crafting, and a starter deck. So, here’s a breakdown of each method.

How to get Blue-Eyes White Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Pick the Power of the Dragon starter deck

When you first join Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and finish the opening tutorial, you are given a choice between three starter decks. One of those starter decks is Power of the Dragons, choosing which get you two Blue-Eyes White Dragon monster cards in return.

The biggest issue with this method is being unable to change starter decks after one has been chosen. You would have to know ahead of time which starter deck you choose. If you choose a different starter deck, you will have to consider opening packs or crafting.

Open a Legacy Pack

Playing ranked matches and completing missions will occasionally reward Legacy Packs. These contain exceptional cards that have left marks on Yugioh’s history.

Opening a Legacy Pack only grants two cards per pack. It isn’t a lot, but there’s a slight chance Blue-Eyes White Dragon will be among your pulls.

Crafting a Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Without the option to pick the Power of the Dragons starter deck, you can craft the card instead. So long as you have the crafting materials, it’s a simple matter of spending them to unlock a copy of the card. Here’s how:

Step 1: From the main menu, choose Deck from the list of menu buttons.

Step 2: Choose a deck. It doesn’t matter which one you choose.

Step 3: Select “Edit Deck.”

Step 4: In the upper-right corner, select the card search function. Type in “Blue-Eyes.” Make sure the button directly to the right is highlighted, which reveals cards you do not own.

Step 5: Pick Blue-Eyes White Dragon from the list

Step 6: Select Generate at the bottom of the card’s information. It costs 30 Ultra Rare crafting points to create one copy.

Do that up to three times, and you’ll have three copies of Blue-Eyes White Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

