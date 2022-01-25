Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel coming to mobile “very soon”

In the summer of 2021, during the Digital NeXt presentation, Konami announced the coming of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It was scheduled to release in the winter of the same year. Just shy of that goal, it came out on January 19, 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Konami has expressed its intentions of releasing the game on iOS and Android but has yet to announce a release date.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available on consoles and PC, but mobile versions are “coming very soon”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) @YuGiOhCardEU

What’s been your favourite thing about the game so far? Have you been able to build your dream Deck yet?

Android and iOS versions are coming very soon – stay tuned!

#YuGiOhMasterDuel #MasterDuel #YuGiOhTCG Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available to play right NOW on console and PC!What’s been your favourite thing about the game so far? Have you been able to build your dream Deck yet?Android and iOS versions are coming very soon – stay tuned! Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available to play right NOW on console and PC!What’s been your favourite thing about the game so far? Have you been able to build your dream Deck yet?Android and iOS versions are coming very soon – stay tuned!#YuGiOhMasterDuel #MasterDuel #YuGiOhTCG https://t.co/njikxdNai7

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is shaping up to be a fun and easy way for fans of the popular card game to duel one another. With it being an online platform, the ability to play with others all over the world, from the safety of your home, is prevalent now more than ever.

It invigorates the nature of the game with various card animations, special packs, and easily accessible deck building. On Steam alone, it’s holding well over 150,000 current players and has a firm place amongst the top 10 games (by current players). That doesn’t even consider the player base on consoles.

With Konami’s plans to release the game to mobiles — Android and iOS — the gamer base could see a large influx of players. After all, Duel Links was wildly successful on smartphones, so Master Duel should experience a similar spike.

What makes it more likely to do well is the inclusion of crossplay and cross-progression. This is an excellent choice for fans and users and is very consumer-friendly. It allows gamers to transfer their saved data to another device. For example, keeping crafted cards, decks, and a library of earned cards.

As for crossplay, that simply allows gamers to duel with one another across different hardware. For example, a mobile user dueling someone using a PC. This prevents any part of the gaming community from being subjected to a fraction of the player base.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Konami, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is indeed coming to Android and iOS “very soon” but provided no official release date. Fans can still experience the game on other platforms, for free, until more information comes out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer