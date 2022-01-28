How Secret Packs work in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

With so many cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, players need a way to ensure that they can unlock the cards they need to create the best decks. After all, it does take a lot of grinding to get the free gems needed to unlock the free packs. And certainly, duelists will want to upgrade their starter decks as soon as possible with something that has real power. Enter the Secret Packs.

These are targeted packs that can help duelists quickly come across the cards they need. Even better, there are ways for players to get the exact Secret Pack they want, anytime they want.

Secret Packs help Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players quickly get the cards they need

Choosing a Secret Pack to hunt can help duelists craft decks faster (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel only have so many free gems, and unless they are willing to spend a lot more time grinding gems, conserving the limited amount they get is paramount. Every pack of cards (both Master Packs and Secret Packs) costs 100 gems. Because of the amount of gems required to open any pack, the best way to ensure that duelists are able to get the exact cards they need is with a Secret Pack.

Secret Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are arranged by card archetype, and they work by ensuring that four out of the eight cards contain cards within those specific archetypes.

Targeting specific archetypes can streamline the deck building process

If a player is seeking Dragunity cards, for example, they have to choose the Dragon Knight Gorge. This is to guarantee that half the cards they pull have a higher chance of being of the Dragunity archetype.

Fortunately, these cards cost the same as any other pack, so it is wise to only use secret packs to craft your deck.

Different ways to unlock Secret Packs

Hunting powerful cards is as simple as crafting an SR of the archetype needed (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Getting them randomly

The first way players are likely to come across Secret Packs is by randomly coming across them when opening their first few packs, by pulling SR and UR cards of a specific archetype. These could be random archetypes within the Secret Pack such as Magicians, Fiends, or any of the other available archetypes.

All Secret Packs come with a timer of one day from the opening of the original pack which unlocked the Secret Pack.

Crafting a Super Rare (SR) or Ultra Rare (UR) card can unlock the desired Secret Pack

By simply crafting a Super Rare (SR) card or higher within the archetype they want, players can unlock the desired Secret Pack instantly.

An example of this would be a Dragunity player crafting Dragunity Knight - Ascalon, an Ultra Rare (UR) card. This would unlock the Secret Pack Dragon Knight George, enabling them to pull at least four cards that were within those archetypes for each pack they spent gems on.

There is currently no limit to this within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Simply crafting a Super Rare (SR) or higher every 24 hours that the pack expires can guarantee players an easier shot at the archetypes they want.

