How to register a Konami ID in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Players are able to register a Konami ID in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to ensure cross-platform progression.

The new digital trading card game was recently released on mobile devices for select countries, but has been out for a little over a week now on all major systems, such as PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Establishing a link to your Konami ID allows players to take their save data to any platform. PC and console players can switch between them at any time or even take the game on the go if it is available in their country on iOS and Android.

How to link Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to a Konami ID

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can duel against opponents on any other platform and essentially play on any medium with the Konami ID system. A Konami ID is your specific username that will be used to transfer data and keep your saves.

Creating a Konami ID is fairly simple if you know where to look. Start by loading into Master Duel. Once you are on the main menu screen, there is a submenu at the top right.

Navigate to that submenu and select Customer Support from the dropdown. Under Customer Support, you will want to choose the Data Transfer option. Click that and you're almost there.

A new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel screen will appear that allows you to set up data transfer to other devices. It will ask you to login with your current Konami ID or use an email address to create one.

There is a QR code that you can scan with your phone to open the Konami ID registration link or you can click on the actual URL to be taken there in your internet browser.

If you do not have a Konami ID already, you can create one for free. It just requires an email address and a few bits of personal information to make sure you're a real person and who you say you are.

After you've logged in or verified your email for the new Konami ID, you'll be informed that your ID has been linked to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Now you can transfer data between devices and play on any platform you choose.

