Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's first in-game event, XYZ; start date, festival details, and more

Konami has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is officially starting its first in-game event, and it is the XYZ Festival. Starting on February 17, 2022, the game will have an event mode with specific rules to abide by, and those who take part will receive medals for rewards that have currently not been revealed.

Events like this are common in digital card games and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be starting their first event very soon. This event will run between February 17, 2022, through February 24, 2022, and will have some rules that are worth noting.

The players' decks will be normal, but the Extra Deck will have restrictions. Players can only have XYZ monsters, so no Synchro or Fusion Monsters will be permitted. Those who take part in the mode will gain medals, and these medals will, in turn, be turned in for a variety of rewards.

As of this writing, the rewards have not been revealed. Another part of this announcement stated that using a custom deck will gain even more medals than normal, encouraging players to build their own decks. This likely means there will be a trial deck that players can use with XYZ monsters in it, or it may simply mean they don’t want players using the starter decks.

The best part of this event is that players don’t have to constantly win to earn medals. Simply winning or losing gains medals for the player. However, surrendering gains nothing, so players need to stick their matches out. There may be a fear of cheating, but Konami has addressed this as well.

This announcement was made alongside the topic of people cheating in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. They are aware of people using cheats and hacks and made a statement regarding it.

“We strive to create a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for all ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL’ players, and will continue to take strict action, including banning the accounts of users who abuse any aspect of the game.”

The event is coming soon for Master Duel players, and there are plenty of decks that players can try to take part in this upcoming XYZ Festival event.

