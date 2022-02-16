Mastering the Eldlich deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Eldlich the Golden Lord is one of the most powerful control decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, end of story. It is incredibly easy to run and it absolutely dominates the board, preventing other players from doing anything useful until it’s time to win.
One card really matters in the deck, for monsters, and that’s Eldlich the Golden Lord. It’s a deck that uses the actual monster while in hand to put it into play so much faster than normal. The deck uses a variety of continuous traps and spells to slow the game down, preventing the other player from building a defensive line.
The damage is done by attacking with Eldlich over and over until the game is won or via combo. It's just the best.
Eldlich the Golden Lord is powerful and easy to run in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Unlike many of the combo/meta decks, Eldlich is a very easy deck to pilot in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The players put some traps and spells into play, all focused around the power of Eldlich. The duelist wants Eldlich in hand though.
It has two very useful abilities. The first one lets a player discard a spell or trap card, and Eldlich himself, to destroy one spell or trap on the opponent’s field. Then, when Eldlich is in the graveyard, the player can send a spell or trap they control to the graveyard.
This puts Eldlich back into the player’s hand. From there, the player will Special Summon a Zombie monster from their hand, and that card will always be Eldlich the Golden Lord. Eldlich is a deck that has the answer to any problem that comes up.
Eldlich does not run out of answers to problems, and that’s what makes it so deadly. To get cards for it, the Secret Packs are Stalwart Force and Immortal Royalty.
Floodgates stall players out in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Floodgate is a slang in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for continuous trap cards that slow the game to a crawl. They have a variety of effects and frustrate players by not letting them play creatures or spells that they normally would.
These are cards like Gozen Match and Vanity’s Emptiness. Gozen Match is a trap that allows players to only have one type of monster of each Attribute. The others have to be sent to the graveyard. Once you have Eldlich in play, then Vanity’s Emptiness can be used. It prevents players from Special Summoning monsters, negating many deck combos.
Imperial Order is another staple of this deck, which negates all Spell Effects. It requires the player to spend 200 Life Points a turn to keep it in play, but since this deck doesn’t run many Spell Effects it doesn’t harm Eldlich in the least.
This is key to slowing down the game, but it’s not all the deck really needs.
Eldlixirs, Golden Lands cards are important
There is a trio of Eldlixir cards: Black Awakening, White Destiny, and Scarlet Sanguine. These are the cards that let the player Special Summon a Zombie into play from hand or graveyard. They all do the same thing, in essence. If the controlling player has no “Eldlich” monsters in play, these cards can only summon Eldlich, which is what the deck wants.
Players can also banish these cards from the graveyard to take a “Golden Land” card from the deck and put it into play. In particular, this deck runs three Golden Lands cards - Huaquero of the Golden Land, Conquistador of the Golden Land, and Golden Land Forever!
The first two Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards are Continuous Trap monsters, and the third is a counter-trap. Each has a specific ability it can use while an Eldlich is in play, and can also be banished during the End Phase to get an Eldlixir Spell/Trap card from your deck and set it in play.
Both monster traps are important in destroying cards in play for the other player, making it nearly impossible for them to come back. Once this deck gets moving, it’s extremely hard to stop.
OTK with Eldlich The Golden Lord
It’s not required to win this way in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but it’s very satisfying. A player can just ping the other player with Eldlich until victory, or they can use the above cards to get two Eldlich cards into play. The idea is that the players will attack with both and then tribute summon them to get Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max into play.
On the second Main Phase, remove a material from it to deal 2000 damage to a player, and thus, end the game. It is that simple!
Eldlich the Golden Lord decklist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Eldlich the Golden Lord x3
- Pot of Prosperity x3
- Cursed Eldland x2
- Eldlixir of Black Awakening x2
- Eldlixir of White Destiny x1
- Pot of Extravagence x3
- Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine x3
- Golden Land Forever! x2
- Huaquero of the Golden Land x2
- Conquistador of the Golden Land x3
- Skill Drain x3
- Solemn Judgement x3
- Gozen Match x3
- Rivalry of Warlords x3
- There Can Be Only One x2
- Imperial Order x1
- Vanity’s Emptiness x1
Extra Deck
- Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max x3
- Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe x1
- Imduk the World Chalice Dragon x1
- Consteller Pleiades x2
- Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos x1
- Knightmare Phoenix x1
- Vampire Sucker x1
- Link Spider x3
- Divine Arsenal AA -ZUES- Sky Thunder x1
Easy to use, fun to play, frustrating to see
This deck is hands down one of the best in the game. Knowledge of what each trap and spell does in it is the key, and knowing when to activate them is important, which comes with experience and time in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.
The Extra Deck is pretty malleable in this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck. As long as it’s filled with humongous and powerful LInk/XYZ/Tribute summon cards, that’s what is important. But Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max is a reliable way to win the game. This deck completely locks opponents down and seals the deal with the power of zombies.