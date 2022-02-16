Mastering the Eldlich deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Eldlich the Golden Lord is one of the most powerful control decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, end of story. It is incredibly easy to run and it absolutely dominates the board, preventing other players from doing anything useful until it’s time to win.

One card really matters in the deck, for monsters, and that’s Eldlich the Golden Lord. It’s a deck that uses the actual monster while in hand to put it into play so much faster than normal. The deck uses a variety of continuous traps and spells to slow the game down, preventing the other player from building a defensive line.

The damage is done by attacking with Eldlich over and over until the game is won or via combo. It's just the best.

Eldlich the Golden Lord is powerful and easy to run in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Eldlich is a powerhouse, and with one in the starting hand, it can mean game over (Image via Konami)

Unlike many of the combo/meta decks, Eldlich is a very easy deck to pilot in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The players put some traps and spells into play, all focused around the power of Eldlich. The duelist wants Eldlich in hand though.

It has two very useful abilities. The first one lets a player discard a spell or trap card, and Eldlich himself, to destroy one spell or trap on the opponent’s field. Then, when Eldlich is in the graveyard, the player can send a spell or trap they control to the graveyard.

Several packs offer cards for this powerful deck (Image via Konami)

This puts Eldlich back into the player’s hand. From there, the player will Special Summon a Zombie monster from their hand, and that card will always be Eldlich the Golden Lord. Eldlich is a deck that has the answer to any problem that comes up.

Eldlich does not run out of answers to problems, and that’s what makes it so deadly. To get cards for it, the Secret Packs are Stalwart Force and Immortal Royalty.

Floodgates stall players out in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Floodgate is a slang in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for continuous trap cards that slow the game to a crawl. They have a variety of effects and frustrate players by not letting them play creatures or spells that they normally would.

There Can Be Only One stops players from having multiple monsters of each type, ending several combos (Image via Konami)

These are cards like Gozen Match and Vanity’s Emptiness. Gozen Match is a trap that allows players to only have one type of monster of each Attribute. The others have to be sent to the graveyard. Once you have Eldlich in play, then Vanity’s Emptiness can be used. It prevents players from Special Summoning monsters, negating many deck combos.

Imperial Order is another staple of this deck, which negates all Spell Effects. It requires the player to spend 200 Life Points a turn to keep it in play, but since this deck doesn’t run many Spell Effects it doesn’t harm Eldlich in the least.

This is key to slowing down the game, but it’s not all the deck really needs.

Eldlixirs, Golden Lands cards are important

Another key component of the deck are the Eldlixirs (Image via Konami)

There is a trio of Eldlixir cards: Black Awakening, White Destiny, and Scarlet Sanguine. These are the cards that let the player Special Summon a Zombie into play from hand or graveyard. They all do the same thing, in essence. If the controlling player has no “Eldlich” monsters in play, these cards can only summon Eldlich, which is what the deck wants.

Players can also banish these cards from the graveyard to take a “Golden Land” card from the deck and put it into play. In particular, this deck runs three Golden Lands cards - Huaquero of the Golden Land, Conquistador of the Golden Land, and Golden Land Forever!

The first two Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards are Continuous Trap monsters, and the third is a counter-trap. Each has a specific ability it can use while an Eldlich is in play, and can also be banished during the End Phase to get an Eldlixir Spell/Trap card from your deck and set it in play.

Both monster traps are important in destroying cards in play for the other player, making it nearly impossible for them to come back. Once this deck gets moving, it’s extremely hard to stop.

OTK with Eldlich The Golden Lord

Finish them off with a blast from Gustav (Image via Konami)

It’s not required to win this way in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but it’s very satisfying. A player can just ping the other player with Eldlich until victory, or they can use the above cards to get two Eldlich cards into play. The idea is that the players will attack with both and then tribute summon them to get Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max into play.

On the second Main Phase, remove a material from it to deal 2000 damage to a player, and thus, end the game. It is that simple!

Eldlich the Golden Lord decklist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Eldlich the Golden Lord x3

Pot of Prosperity x3

Cursed Eldland x2

Eldlixir of Black Awakening x2

Eldlixir of White Destiny x1

Pot of Extravagence x3

Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine x3

Golden Land Forever! x2

Huaquero of the Golden Land x2

Conquistador of the Golden Land x3

Skill Drain x3

Solemn Judgement x3

Gozen Match x3

Rivalry of Warlords x3

There Can Be Only One x2

Imperial Order x1

Vanity’s Emptiness x1

Extra Deck

Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max x3

Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe x1

Imduk the World Chalice Dragon x1

Consteller Pleiades x2

Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos x1

Knightmare Phoenix x1

Vampire Sucker x1

Link Spider x3

Divine Arsenal AA -ZUES- Sky Thunder x1

Easy to use, fun to play, frustrating to see

This deck is hands down one of the best in the game. Knowledge of what each trap and spell does in it is the key, and knowing when to activate them is important, which comes with experience and time in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

The Extra Deck is pretty malleable in this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck. As long as it’s filled with humongous and powerful LInk/XYZ/Tribute summon cards, that’s what is important. But Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max is a reliable way to win the game. This deck completely locks opponents down and seals the deal with the power of zombies.

